Penn State

NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds WR Julian Fleming

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds WR Julian Fleming Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch

The Nittany Lions are getting their first player from the transfer portal in the 2024 cycle.

Though it seemed like it dragged on for months after the expectation, WR Julian Fleming officially announced his intent to transfer from Ohio State to Penn State on Wednesday.

Fleming may see a rough reaction from some of the Penn State crowd. A PA native, fans were not pleased when the former five-star chose the rival Buckeyes over the hometown team.

Despite his billing as a five-star recruit, Fleming has spent four years at Ohio State buried on the depth chart. He’s operated as the team’s third receiver, but hasn’t received more playing time than that in his career there.

Overall, he’s recorded 990 yards and seven touchdowns on 80 receptions.

For Fleming, transferring to Penn State gives him the opportunity to compete and be “the guy” and use his final year of eligibility seeing the field (and targets) far more often to get himself into position to be drafted.

For Penn State, the need is glaring. They currently still have KeAndre Lambert-Smith as a good option, but have yet to see any of the other receivers on their roster step up in game situations consistently. They hope that Fleming will be able to help elevate the offense of new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

It certainly seems likely that this will not be the last move that James Franklin and his staff make with the portal.

Topics  
College Football News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Penn State

Penn State
Penn State Football: Observations From Blown Out Loss In Peach Bowl

Penn State Football: Observations From Blown Out Loss In Peach Bowl

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 30 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Xxavier Thomas To 2025 Class
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Xxavier Thomas To 2025 Class
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 21 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions To Hire Tom Allen As Defensive Coordinator
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions To Hire Tom Allen As Defensive Coordinator
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 17 2023
Penn State
Penn State NIL: What is it and how to support it
Penn State NIL: What is it and how to support it
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 15 2023
Penn State
NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds OL Alan Herron Via Transfer
NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds OL Alan Herron Via Transfer
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 11 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Get New Year’s Six Bid In Peach Bowl Against Ole Miss
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Get New Year’s Six Bid In Peach Bowl Against Ole Miss
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 3 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football: How Much Will Andy Kotelnicki Make With Nittany Lions
Penn State Football: How Much Will Andy Kotelnicki Make With Nittany Lions
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 1 2023
Go to top button