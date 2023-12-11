Penn State

NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds OL Alan Herron Via Transfer

The Nittany Lions have landed their first transfer portal target for the 2024 cycle.

Alan Herron, a sophomore at Division II Shorter University this past season, announced on Monday that he’d be joining Penn State Football for the 2024 season.

 

 

Penn State will need help on the offensive line as they look to replace some departures from the program like Landon Tengwall (medical retirement), Hunter Nourzad (out of eligibility) and Olumuyiwa (Olu) Fashanu (expected to enter the NFL Draft and be a top-15 pick).

That’s where the team is hoping Herron, a 6-6, 310 lb offensive lineman may be able to help.

Harron was a highly recruited player in the portal, receiving offers from Auburn, Texas Tech, Clemson, Miami, and more.

ESPN had listed him in the top 10 recruits available in the transfer portal last week.

The Nittany Lions are still looking to add to both the offensive and defensive lines as well as the receiver position, but will always look to upgrade where they think it’s possible – it’s just that receiver was their weakest position this season and both the OL and DL are expected to see multiple departures.

Among some of the remaining targets for Penn State are Indiana RB Jaylin Lucas, Ohio State WR Julian Fleming, Perdue WR Deion Burks, Indiana WR Donaven McCulley, Texas A&M DL Aeneas Peebles, UNC WR Andre Greene Jr. and OL Chase Bisontis.

Penn State currently has three players in the portal looking at other opportunities since they have not gotten snaps with PSU: punter Alex Bacchetta (who entered due to current punter Riley Thompson having his eligibility extended for two more years), DB turned receiver Cristian Driver (saw no playing time) and corner Jace Tutty (a walk-on who has developed but hasn’t seen playing time).

