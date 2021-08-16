YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #122 - Jersey Number Contracts

The YWT Podcast is back. After a busy few weeks for the Flyers, things have slowed down, but there is some Flyers news to discuss. Carter Hart has a new contract and the guys are here to discuss.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso take a closer look at Hart's contract, which is for a very specific amount, and also look ahead to Travis Sanheim's pending contract and possible arbitration hearing. They also discuss some other things of note around the league.

