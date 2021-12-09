Birds KO Atlanta 32-6 as Hurts Soars





We could get used to this. The Philadelphia Eagles started their 2021 season with an electrifying performance against the Atlanta Falcons, blowing the doors off Atlanta’s defense and holding the Falcons to a mere six points. After a tight first quarter, everything seemed to click for Philadelphia on both sides of the ball, as the Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni cruised to a lopsided first NFL victory.

After a preseason that featured few starters and many new faces, the Eagles improbable, dazzling Week 1 victory left many fans dizzy with optimism. Jalen Hurts, getting his first “official” start as an Eagle, began the fireworks by throwing a perfect floater to first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith for a touchdown. It was a hook-up that Eagles fans hope to see for many years to come.

The scoring didn’t solely derive from the air, as Philadelphia was able to establish a punishing ground game through the use of backs Miles Sanders and rookie Kenneth Gainwell. It was the sort of rushing performance that’s a “must-have” for teams hoping to compete in the playoffs. And as of today, the postseason doesn’t seem as unfathomable as it did just a few hours ago.

Now, before we make any parade plans, we must consider this thought: Atlanta might be a very bad football team. Week 1 is always a crapshoot for talent and oddsmakers. But considering how the Eagles thoroughly trashed the Falcons, a reason for optimism is certainly warranted.

Again and again the Eagles offense ripped off huge gainers and nifty between the tackle runs. Atlanta had no answers for Hurts and his run/pass option roll outs. Charge Hurts, and he’ll beat you with his arm. Back off and play zone, and the Eagles quarterback will tuck the ball in and fearlessly dash up the field. Atlanta was caught in defensive no-man’s-land all day.

Credit must be given to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. His play-calling was smart, aggressive, and just plain fun. Sirianni showed no sign of opening-day jitters, nor did he wilt under the spotlight of the NFL. Conversely, Atlanta’s first-year head coach Arthur Smith seemed outmatched and outgunned by the Eagles potent offense. At times, Smith simply looked perplexed on the sidelines. Sirianni, on the other hand, coached with creativity and bravado. Early in the game the Eagles went for it twice on fourth downs, recalling shades of the Eagles previous head coach Doug Pederson. The second attempt failed, and the Eagles missed an opportunity to kick a field goal and extend their lead. Luckily, this didn’t come back to harm them, but against a better opponent this risky call could have been a costly decision. Regardless, “fortune favors the bold,” and you can’t criticize Sirianni’s attempt to energize his team.

But today was all about Jalen Hurts. During the offseason the Eagles initially balked at naming Hurts their starter, and throughout training camp Deshaun Watson trade rumors swirled in the August humidity. After a performance like today’s, Hurts has unquestionably sealed the deal as the Eagles starting quarterback and on-field leader.

The only question is, how far can he actually lead them?

The mind reels with giddy possibilities.