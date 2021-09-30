Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 2 Preview
09/30/2021
(Photo: Zack Hill/Philadelphia Flyers)
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders to open the preseason on Tuesday, the Flyers hit the road for the first time this preseason. This will be a chance for a primarily different lineup to debut this preseason as the team looks to make the right decisions regarding the final roster and continue to make strides toward being ready for the start of the regular season.
The Flyers will face the Boston Bruins, playing in their third preseason game so far. They split the first two decisions, both on the road. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
As mentioned, the Flyers will be giving a lot of new faces a look in this preseason game, playing many of the players who sat out Tuesday's preseason opener. Only Tyson Foerster and Nick Seeler will be in the lineup after playing on Tuesday night as well.
The Flyers lineup on Thursday night will consist of the following:
|Forwards
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|48 Morgan Frost
|86 Joel Farabee
|21 Scott Laughton
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|20 Gerry Mayhew
|59 Jackson Cates
|52 Tyson Foerster
|47 Garrett Wilson
|46 Cal O'Reilly
|36 Linus Sandin
|Defensemen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|70 Rasmus Ristolainen
|45 Cam York
|24 Nick Seeler
|5 Adam Clendening
|65 Wyatte Wylie
|Goalies
|35 Martin Jones
|32 Felix Sandstrom
Certainly all eyes will be on two of the newest Flyers. Martin Jones makes his debut in goal. Rasmus Ristolainen gets his first game alongside Travis Sanheim. There will also be a lot of attention on Morgan Frost, getting his first preseason action and trying to show that he can fill the void of Kevin Hayes' absence to start the season.As with Tuesday's game, Jones will start and play the first two periods. Felix Sandstrom will play the third period.
Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Cam Hughes, Karson Kuhlman, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, Jack Studnicka
Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Brady Lyle, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, Mike Reilly, Jakub Zboril
Goalies: Callum Booth, Troy Grosenick, Jeremy Swayman
This game continues a busy stretch for the Flyers. They will take the ice for games on Saturday and Monday at home, then have a quick turnaround on Tuesday night on the road. Their final preseason game will come three days later.
Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Radio Network
Comments
