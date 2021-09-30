Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 2 Preview

The Flyers will face the Boston Bruins , playing in their third preseason game so far. They split the first two decisions, both on the road. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders to open the preseason on Tuesday, the Flyers hit the road for the first time this preseason. This will be a chance for a primarily different lineup to debut this preseason as the team looks to make the right decisions regarding the final roster and continue to make strides toward being ready for the start of the regular season.

As mentioned, the Flyers will be giving a lot of new faces a look in this preseason game, playing many of the players who sat out Tuesday's preseason opener. Only Tyson Foerster and Nick Seeler will be in the lineup after playing on Tuesday night as well.

The Flyers lineup on Thursday night will consist of the following:

Forwards 25 James van Riemsdyk 48 Morgan Frost 86 Joel Farabee 21 Scott Laughton 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 20 Gerry Mayhew 59 Jackson Cates 52 Tyson Foerster 47 Garrett Wilson 46 Cal O'Reilly 36 Linus Sandin Defensemen 6 Travis Sanheim 70 Rasmus Ristolainen 45 Cam York 24 Nick Seeler 5 Adam Clendening 65 Wyatte Wylie Goalies 35 Martin Jones 32 Felix Sandstrom

Certainly all eyes will be on two of the newest Flyers. Martin Jones makes his debut in goal. Rasmus Ristolainen gets his first game alongside Travis Sanheim. There will also be a lot of attention on Morgan Frost, getting his first preseason action and trying to show that he can fill the void of Kevin Hayes' absence to start the season. As with Tuesday's game, Jones will start and play the first two periods. Felix Sandstrom will play the third period. As with Tuesday's game, Jones will start and play the first two periods.will play the third period.

The Bruins roster for Thursday's game is as follows: