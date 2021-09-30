Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 2 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
09/30/2021

Ristolainen_ZH_9.23.21

(Photo: Zack Hill/Philadelphia Flyers)

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders to open the preseason on Tuesday, the Flyers hit the road for the first time this preseason. This will be a chance for a primarily different lineup to debut this preseason as the team looks to make the right decisions regarding the final roster and continue to make strides toward being ready for the start of the regular season.

The Flyers will face the Boston Bruins, playing in their third preseason game so far. They split the first two decisions, both on the road. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

As mentioned, the Flyers will be giving a lot of new faces a look in this preseason game, playing many of the players who sat out Tuesday's preseason opener. Only Tyson Foerster and Nick Seeler will be in the lineup after playing on Tuesday night as well.

The Flyers lineup on Thursday night will consist of the following:  

Forwards    
25 James van Riemsdyk 48 Morgan Frost 86 Joel Farabee
21 Scott Laughton 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
20 Gerry Mayhew 59 Jackson Cates 52 Tyson Foerster
47 Garrett Wilson 46 Cal O'Reilly 36 Linus Sandin
Defensemen    
6 Travis Sanheim 70 Rasmus Ristolainen  
45 Cam York 24 Nick Seeler  
5 Adam Clendening 65 Wyatte Wylie  
Goalies    
35 Martin Jones 32 Felix Sandstrom  

Certainly all eyes will be on two of the newest Flyers. Martin Jones makes his debut in goal. Rasmus Ristolainen gets his first game alongside Travis Sanheim. There will also be a lot of attention on Morgan Frost, getting his first preseason action and trying to show that he can fill the void of Kevin Hayes' absence to start the season.

As with Tuesday's game, Jones will start and play the first two periods. Felix Sandstrom will play the third period.
 
The Bruins roster for Thursday's game is as follows:

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Cam Hughes, Karson Kuhlman, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, Jack Studnicka

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Brady Lyle, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, Mike Reilly, Jakub Zboril

Goalies: Callum Booth, Troy Grosenick, Jeremy Swayman

This game continues a busy stretch for the Flyers. They will take the ice for games on Saturday and Monday at home, then have a quick turnaround on Tuesday night on the road. Their final preseason game will come three days later. 

Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Radio Network

