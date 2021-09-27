Postgame Report: Eagles Embarrass Themselves On A Monday Night

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles went to the locker room at halftime having been stepped on the whole first half.

The play was bad, but the coaching was terrible - three runs against a team with a decimated defensive front? It takes skill to call plays that poorly.

There was a brief glimmer of hope on a single, scoring drive where the offense got jolted by a huge catch from Quez Watkins and then there were real plays called that targeted the tight ends and running backs who have been open on nearly every play this season, but the plan went back to forcing it to Devonta Smith on almost every play (other than ridiculous plays like a non-run where all the offensive lineman ran downfield and didn't block) and somehow the Dallas defense was able to catch on. It's truly a mystery how.