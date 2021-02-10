Dallas Week #1: Ouch...
10/02/2021
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back under some disappointing circumstances. We discuss the first meeting of the Cowboys and the Eagles. We take a look at what went wrong and the very limited portions of what went right.
We talk Lesean Mccoys upcoming retirement with a visit to our favorite memories with the Eagles. Plus the return of Andy Reid to the Linc this week!
Then we look towards this weeks matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs!
