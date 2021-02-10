Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Injury Report: Chiefs at Eagles

Dallas Week #1: Ouch...

10/02/2021

KGH Logo

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back under some disappointing circumstances. We discuss the first meeting of the Cowboys and the Eagles. We take a look at what went wrong and the very limited portions of what went right.
 
We talk Lesean Mccoys upcoming retirement with a visit to our favorite memories with the Eagles. Plus the return of Andy Reid to the Linc this week!
 
Then we look towards this weeks matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs!
 
Please rate, review, like and subscribe wherever you listen! All your support is greatly appreciated!
 
Don't forget to also checkout our partners over at Sports Talk Philly for all your 4 for 4, and some, Philadelphia Sports content! They can be found on Twitter @sportstalkphl and on the web sportstalkphilly.com!
 

Posted by on 10/02/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)