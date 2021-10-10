Halftime Report: Eagles at Panthers

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 1-3 Eagles visit the 3-1 Panthers in week five of the regular season. The Panthers are coming off their first loss of the season, whereas the Eagles have come up short in three straight games. The Eagles were outplayed in every aspect of the game, and penalties remain an issue as they were called for four, totaling 50 yards. Nick Sirianni’s squad goes into the half trailing 15-6 and will kick off to start the third quarter. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

K Jake Elliott

This section could very well be left blank, but Elliott is deserving. The fifth-year kicker is responsible for all of the Eagles’ points thus far, making a 30-yard field goal early and a 58-yarder to close out the first half.

First Half Defensive MVP

CB Darius Slay Jr.

Slay was one of the bright spots for the Birds in an underwhelming first half. In the first quarter, Slay came up with his first interception of the season and returned it to the Carolina 10-yard line, resulting in a drive that led to an Eagles field goal.

Who Needs To Step Up

Eagles’ Offense

The Eagles' offense struggled in the first half, picking up just five first downs and 88 total yards. The Birds only ran the ball five times for 14 yards. The Eagles' defense has given the offense chances, most notably setting up a first-and-goal from Slay’s aforementioned interception, but Jalen Hurts and Co. have not been able to deliver.

Who To Watch Out For

RB Chuba Hubbard

In his second career start, Hubbard gashed the Eagles in the first 30 minutes, rushing for 57 yards on 13 carries, adding 19 receiving yards. The rookie broke lose in the first quarter for 26 yards in a drive that ended with the Panthers’ first touchdown of the game.