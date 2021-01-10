Injury Report: Chiefs at Eagles

Also not listed is Rodney McLeod, who will appear in his first game of the season just when the safety depth on the team reaching a point with almost no backups available on the 53-man roster.

Among the headlines of things not appearing on the actual report this week for the Eagles is the absence of Isaac Seumalo and K'Von Wallace, who were both placed on IR earlier this week .

Out

OL Jordan Mailata

The Eagles lone player given an injury designation this week was their left tackle. Starting in his place will be Andre Dillard.

Mailata did miss last week, but Dillard was actually one of the better players on the Eagles offensive line on Monday night, so he may not be the offensive lineman Eagles fans should be worried about this week.

Chiefs

Out

CB Rashad Fenton

Fenton was the CB2 last week before he suffered a concussion. He was starting in place of Charvarius Ward to mark his fourth start in 31 total games.

Questionable

CB Charvarius Ward

Ward was limited all week and may or may not be on the field. If he winds up not playing, the Chiefs second cornerback spot will be on their third-string guy and may present a opportunity for the Eagles offense, though they utterly failed to attack weaknesses Monday night.

DE Frank Clark

Clark is not only the Chiefs' top defensive linemen, but one of the best in the game. The Eagles would be catching a huge break if they don't have to deal with the man just one sack shy of reaching 50 for his career.