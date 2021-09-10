Injury Report: Eagles at Panthers

The Panthers made a huge move this week to acquire Stephon Gilmore, but because he was ultimately traded instead of cut, he remains on the PUP list and is ineligible to suit up against the Eagles.

Not appearing on the report this week is guard Sua Opeta, who is on the COVID list. The team could get him back depending on how the protocols go for him.

Out

OL Lane Johnson

Johnson will miss his second game due to personal reasons. There has not been any reports on what exactly the personal issues that Johnson has been experiencing are, so it could be almost anything under the sun.

There were reports he was looking to suit up, but the team decided that missing so much practice and whatever was going on would not allow him to have his head in the game.

With Jordan Mailata back at left tackle, it'll be interesting to see how they handle right tackle. Jack Driscoll, fresh off the IR for a day or so, was not great but got the start last week. Andre Dillard has been training as a swing tackle, but the only times he's been at right tackle have been just brutal to watch. If he gets the start, hopefully it's because of the progress he's made at the position.

Panthers

Out

LB Shaq Thompson

A starter at outside linebacker, Thompson has registered 24 tackles, a sack and an interception already this season, so the Eagles should have a bit more success available in the short game.

OL Cameron Erving

Erving isn't a top option in the league, but he is the starter at left tackle for the Panthers. He's played every offensive snap up to this point, so the line combination will be new. Left tackle shout present a good opportunity for the Eagles defensive line to get on the board early and maybe turn their seasons around a bit.

Doubtful

RB Christian McCaffrey

One of the top players in the league just two seasons ago, McCaffrey suffered an injury in 2020 and has not been the same since. He barely played in 2020 and has almost matched his rushing attempts from last year on this season, just lacking the explosiveness. A parallel could be drawn to the situation the Giants have been facing with Saquon Barkley. That said, while Barkley has begun to get back to form, it appears McCaffery will likely have to wait until at least next week due to a hamstring issue.

Questionable

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

A Penn STate product, Yetur can provide the lightning and did so in his rookie season last year off the bench, registering 24 tackles, a forced fumble and two and a half sacks in just over 35% of the snaps. He has been limited to only two games this season, so even if he can go this week, there may be some rust to knock off before he can make the impact he is capable of.