Davion Taylor Lands On IR
11/24/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Just two days after his battery mate, TJ Edwards, received an extension from the Eagles, second-year linebacker Davion Taylor has been placed on IR.
It has been Taylor and Edwards whose play in the linebacking corps has helped the Eagles defense to improve over the last few weeks.
Taylor had been limited in practice heading into the New Orleans game, but was cleared to play. He exited the game in the first quarter, however.
Head coach Nick Sirianni said they expect Taylor to miss time earlier this week, but that Taylor was not out for the season. The official move to place Taylor on IR came on Wednesday.
Roster Moves: Eagles have signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad and placed LB Davion Taylor on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/qbNA4Sw9Wj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2021
Though barely used last season, Taylor has played well the last few weeks, registering 31 tackles and two forced fumbles in around 50% of defensive snaps since week six (his first start).
Taylor has incredible athleticism, so it'd be great to see him get more involved in the coverage aspects of being a linebacker as well, but that's not his call to make.
Alex Singleton will figure to play more with Taylor sidelined. Shaun Bradley, Genard Avery and Patrick Johnson are also linebackers for the roster, but none have played a significant amount of defensive snaps.
The Eagles also brought Christian Elliss onto their practice squad in order to bring some linebacking depth to the team. Rookie and former college safety JaCoby Stevens was the only other linebacker on the practice squad prior to the move.
Elliss is an undrafterd free agent out of Idaho. He has spent a bit over a month of time on the Eagles practice squad this year, though in two different stints (this being his third).
He spent the offseason with the Vikings and was last on the 49ers practice squad before returning to Philadelphia.
