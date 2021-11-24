Davion Taylor Lands On IR

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Just two days after his battery mate, TJ Edwards, received an extension from the Eagles, second-year linebacker Davion Taylor has been placed on IR.

It has been Taylor and Edwards whose play in the linebacking corps has helped the Eagles defense to improve over the last few weeks.

Taylor had been limited in practice heading into the New Orleans game, but was cleared to play. He exited the game in the first quarter, however.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said they expect Taylor to miss time earlier this week, but that Taylor was not out for the season. The official move to place Taylor on IR came on Wednesday.