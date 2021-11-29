Jack Driscoll Done for the Year

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Nick Sirianni has announced that offensive lineman Jack Driscoll has been placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Driscoll was carted off in yesterday’s loss to the Giants and already had one stint on the IR. The league doesn’t allow a player to land on the IR with a “return” designation more than once, since this is Driscoll’s second trip, he will miss the remainder of the season.

#Eagles OL Jack Driscoll is done for the year. Headed to the IR with a high ankle sprain per Nick Sirianni #NFL #NFLTwitter #FlyEaglesFly #GoBirds — Eagledelphia (@EagledelphiaPA) November 29, 2021

Driscoll was the Eagles fourth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The second-year lineman has played 19-games, with 12-starts, in his NFL career. This marks the second consecutive season that Driscoll has had his season come to an end due to an IR designation.

Nate Herbig will start at guard on Sunday when the Eagles travel back to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets.