Flyers Rally Late, Fall in OT to Sharks

But one night after getting the win in overtime, the Flyers didn't get the same fate on this night. Tomas Hertl scored on a rebound with 30.8 seconds remaining to hand the Flyers a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

As the third period progressed, it was clear the legs were not there and the Flyers points streak was running out of time. Then, somehow, they found a way to keep it going for another game. A goal with 4:03 left forced overtime and extended the points streak to seven games.

For most of the first period, the Sharks were in control. They opened up a 7-0 lead in shots, ultimately finishing the period with a 12-7 lead, and had two power-play chances in the opening 20 minutes. Felix Sandstrom stood tall in his NHL debut, making all 12 saves in the first.

As the period entered the final five minutes, the Flyers had just four shots on goal, but they made the most of an odd-man rush to get the game's first goal. On a 3-on-2, Travis Konecny was able to set up Morgan Frost with a nice pass through the slot, leaving Frost with a wide open net for the finish for his second goal of the season at 15:23.

Early in the second, Nick Seeler and Jeffrey Viel dropped the gloves. That seemed to spark the Sharks, who were able to find the net in short order after that.

As the Flyers went to the man-advantage for the first time, it took just a few seconds and a fortunate bounce to lead to disaster. A strange bounce off the penalty box glass sent the puck into the neutral zone. Keith Yandle played it poorly, allowing Logan Couture to chip the puck ahead for a shorthanded breakaway. He scored through the five-hole on Sandstrom to tie the game at one at 5:20.

For the rest of the power play, the Sharks maintained momentum, generating more scoring chances. Shortly after the penalty expired, and exactly two minutes after Couture's goal, Brent Burns was able to walk through the slot and pick his spot with a snipe, making it 2-1 San Jose at 7:20 of the period.

The Flyers were chasing the game for the rest of the period, getting out-shot, 16-9, in the second for a total of 28-16 in favor of San Jose at the second intermission. With just 14 seconds left in the period, Travis Sanheim took a holding penalty for good measure.

The Flyers killed off the penalty to start the period with some help on a great pad save by Sandstrom.

The best chance for the Flyers came midway through the period. A pair of penalties separated by four seconds gave the Flyers 1:56 of 5-on-3 time. The Flyers wasted the opportunity with a passive and stationary approach to the man-advantage.

With 4:03 left in the third, the Flyers managed the equalizer. Joel Farabee scored with a shot from the left circle, tying the game at two.

That forced overtime, and both teams did get opportunities, each taking two shots on goal. The Sharks ultimately got the victory, as a neutral zone turnover led to a two-on-one that Hertl was able to finish off with a rebound.

James Reimer made 23 saves in the win. Sandstrom made 43 saves in his NHL debut.

Hertl finished with a goal and an assist. Jacob Middleton had two assists. Oskar Lindblom had two assists for the Flyers.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 1 0 1 0 2 Sharks 0 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Morgan Frost (2) (Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom) 15:23

2nd Period

SJ Logan Couture (11) SH (Andrew Cogliano, Jacob Middleton) 5:20

SJ Brent Burns (3) (Tomas Hertl, Middleton) 7:20

3rd Period

PHI Joel Farabee (9) (Lindblom, Keith Yandle) 15:57

Overtime

SJ Hertl (16) (Erik Karlsson, Noah Gregor) 4:29

Game Statistics