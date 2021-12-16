Washington Football Team COVID-19 Outbreak Grows to 18

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles path to a potential playoff berth might’ve gotten a bit easier. The Washington Football Team is the latest NFL team to be affected by a COVID-19 breakout. As of Wednesday night, 18 WFT players have been placed on the COVID-19 list including five of six defensive linemen and backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

While a handful of players can test off the list, the majority will miss Sunday’s crucial game against the Birds.

Allen’s addition to the list could cause chaos for WFT coach Ron Rivera. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is questionable with a knee injury that will limit his mobility. While it’s likely that Heinicke plays, WFT could be forced to go to an emergency quarterback should need to leave the game for any reason. It's shades of the "Bodybag Game" all over again.