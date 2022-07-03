NFL Sets Salary Cap for 2022 Season
03/07/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The NFL has set the salary cap for the 2022 season at $208.2 million per team, the league announced on Monday evening. The $208.2 million salary cap represents a $25.7 million increase from the previous salary cap. The 2021 cap was drastically lower due to the league's issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, the salary cap rises about $10-12 million on an average year. Teams have until the beginning of the league year, March 16 at 4:00 PM/Eastern, to become compliant with the salary cap.
So the big question, where do the Eagles sit heading into NFL free agency?
Miami currently has the best cap situation in the NFL, the Dolphins are approximately $61.23 million under the cap. The Saints are $42.35 million over the cap which may explain why Sean Payton decided to bolt.
Free agency's "legal tampering" period begins on March 14 at Noon/Eastern and runs through March 16 at 3:59:59 PM/Eastern. Clubs will be permitted to discuss contracts with unrestricted free agents at that time. Free agents will officially be able to sign any negotiated contract on March 16 at 4:00 PM/Eastern.
(Photo: By Austin Kirk, Fair Use, Wikimedia Commons)
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.