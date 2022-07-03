NFL Sets Salary Cap for 2022 Season





By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The NFL has set the salary cap for the 2022 season at $208.2 million per team, the league announced on Monday evening. The $208.2 million salary cap represents a $25.7 million increase from the previous salary cap. The 2021 cap was drastically lower due to the league's issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, the salary cap rises about $10-12 million on an average year. Teams have until the beginning of the league year, March 16 at 4:00 PM/Eastern, to become compliant with the salary cap.

So the big question, where do the Eagles sit heading into NFL free agency?