NFL Sets Salary Cap for 2022 Season

03/07/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The NFL has set the salary cap for the 2022 season at $208.2 million per team, the league announced on Monday evening.  The $208.2 million salary cap represents a $25.7 million increase from the previous salary cap.  The 2021 cap was drastically lower due to the league's issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.  On average, the salary cap rises about $10-12 million on an average year. Teams have until the beginning of the league year, March 16 at 4:00 PM/Eastern, to become compliant with the salary cap.  

So the big question, where do the Eagles sit heading into NFL free agency? 

According to Sportnaut.com, the Eagles are currently $20.86 million under the 2022 salary cap which puts them in the middle of the pack of the league and behind only Washington in the division.  The Commanders have $30.5 million in cap space while the Cowboys and Giants are both currently over the cap.  Dallas is a whopping $21.16 million over the number and New York is a more manageable $5.84 million over. 

Miami currently has the best cap situation in the NFL, the Dolphins are approximately $61.23 million under the cap.  The Saints are $42.35 million over the cap which may explain why Sean Payton decided to bolt. 

Free agency's "legal tampering" period begins on March 14 at Noon/Eastern and runs through March 16 at 3:59:59 PM/Eastern.  Clubs will be permitted to discuss contracts with unrestricted free agents at that time.  Free agents will officially be able to sign any negotiated contract on March 16 at 4:00 PM/Eastern.

(Photo: By Austin Kirk, Fair Use, Wikimedia Commons)

