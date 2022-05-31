Missanelli Out at 97.5 The Fanatic
05/31/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
A complete shocker returning from of Memorial Day Weekend 2022, Mike Missanelli is out as the host of The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic. Missanelli made the announcement on the air just moments ago.
Missanelli, a fixture on Philadelphia sports radio since the 1990’s, has been the lynchpin of The Fantatic’s programming since for most of its existence. It was a major coup for WPEN to bring in a “WIP guy” in Missanelli which obviously opened the door for other hosts to jump the dial. As he mentions, his contract expires in a few weeks and the parent company, Beasley, decided to go in another direction.
Mike Missanelli is OUT at 97.5 The Fanatic! Mike announced just minutes ago that his contract is set to expire in a few weeks. He and the station have agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/t6fsgoWLcR— Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) May 31, 2022
More: pic.twitter.com/mv7spU4e7s— Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) May 31, 2022
Wow!
How shocking is this? Shocking considering this move even caught “Radio Wars' ' veteran Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad by surprise. Crossing Broad has been at the forefront of sports radio drama for the past decade or so and they knew nothing concrete of this decision. As Kinkead points out, Missanelli was on the final leg of his contract which he agreed to extend in Fall 2021.
As Missanelli noted, a new show is already signed, sealed, and will reportedly be delivered by 97.5 The Fanatic in a few weeks.
Let the speculation begin on that one. Has anyone tracked Josh Innes lately?
HURTS BAD!!!!!!!!
Posted by: Bruce | 05/31/2022 at 05:31 PM
Mikey Mis is a mainstay in Philadelphia sports. Listening to him on the radio or tuning in to Sportsnet was a highlight of my day. It was as comfortable for my family as hearing the voices of Harry and Richie every day. We are a family in this town; we get angry as a parent does with a child who screws up but we always love that child. Missanelli always brought honesty and empathy to his view. He wasn't just a media employee; he was a Philly sports fan. He lived and died with them the same way all us fans do. And so now we won't see him. Somebody better fix this😡 Mary Boyle, Bensalem
Posted by: Mary Boyle | 05/31/2022 at 06:03 PM
The only sport talk host I listen everyday and as fans we get used to it, you have incompetent people making important decisions . As everywhere in this world that is very big sad problem . When a person such as Mike has the qualifications and experience to do their job well ,,another person can never filled their shoes. That’s the new normal nowadays , incompetence over knowledge and experience . For today being Mike last day at the 97.5 The Fanatic, so will be mines as a loyal listener !No disrespect to Tyrone and Jen!We have free will,,we need to stop people trying push their will on others!! Best of luck Mike in everything you undertake !! May God continue his blessings.🙏🏼
Posted by: Ovidio Molina | 05/31/2022 at 06:13 PM
Company decided to go in different direct ...means they didn't want to pay Mike Mis what he is worth. I stopped listening to talk radio years ago. Mike will surely land on his feet. No reason he couldn't have a very successful podcast. I much rather get my sports that way. Good luck and thanks for the memories!!
Posted by: ja bartolomeo | 05/31/2022 at 06:54 PM
mike,
You my friend have kept me company for the long journey home from work. Your knowledge of sports and political
Goings on are unmatched. You were able to stir strong emotions about topics which we disagreed on. Even in disagreement, your presentation was thought provoking. You will be missed. I will not be listening to 97.5 any longer. I know they don’t need my loyalty and obviously didn’t respect yours to them. Good luck and god bless.
Posted by: James Weidmann | 05/31/2022 at 07:12 PM
Can't believe hearing this! Mike always brought a smile to my face. I enjoyed the general knowledge Wednesday show and always looked forward to listening. He is a big Seinfeld fan as I am and he even made a Seinfeld reference on todays show about assman. Also loved his field of 64 on different subjects Seinfeld characters being one of them. In addition to his knowledge of sports he was also entertaining in hus approach to the show and had fun with it. Good luck Mike wherever you land.
Posted by: Tom | 05/31/2022 at 07:16 PM
The beginning of the end for 97.5. I'm certainly done with them.
Posted by: TCP | 05/31/2022 at 07:29 PM
I stopped listening to sports talk on the radio ((except for mad dog Russo) but enjoyed Mikey Miss on television screw 97.5
Posted by: Mikeycaru | 05/31/2022 at 08:33 PM