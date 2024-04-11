Phillies vs. Pirates Preview: Ranger Suarez vs. Jared Jones

The Philadelphia Phillies will be back at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night when they welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates for the start of a four-game series. Weather will once again be a big part of the story on Thursday night as showers, some of which will be heavy at times, are expected throughout the night.

The starting pitching matchup will feature Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones against Philadelphia’s Ranger Suarez.

Phillies vs. Pirates

⚾️ Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

📅 When : April 11, 2024

: April 11, 2024 🏟️ Where : Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA ⚾️ First Pitch : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM 🌦️ Game Day Weather : 64-degrees and chance of showers

: 64-degrees and chance of showers 📺 Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia

: NBC Sports Philadelphia 📻 Broadcast : 94.1 WIP

: 94.1 WIP 📊 Team Records: PIT: 9-3 | PHI: 6-6

Today’s Lineup

1 Joe 1B Schwarber DH 2 Reynolds LF Turner SS 3 Hayes 3B Harper 1B 4 Olivares RF Realmuto C 5 McCutchen DH Bohm 3B 6 Taylor CF Marsh CF 7 Cruz SS Castellanos RF 8 Triolo 2B Stott 2B 9 Davis C Merrifield LF SP Jones Suarez

Today’ Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H ER BB K WHIP Jared Jones 1-1 3.86 2 2 11.2 9 5 2 17 0.94 Ranger Suarez 1-0 4.09 2 2 11.0 7 5 1 11 0.73

Today’s Money Line from ESPNBet