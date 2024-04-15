Phillies

Phillies vs. Rockies Preview: Aaron Nola vs. Cal Quantrill

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies vs. Rockies Preview: Aaron Nola vs. Cal Quantrill

 

The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. The Rox enter the series with a 4-12 record, the third worst in Major League Baseball. Colorado has a -34-run differential entering the series. For the Phillies, this series –and the next against the even worse Chicago White Sox— should serve as an opportunity to but some wins in the win column and build some much-needed momentum.

Here’s a look at how to watch, lineups, pitching matchups, betting odds and more for Phillies vs. Rockies.

Phillies vs. Rockies

  • ⚾️ Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
  • 📅 When: April 15, 2024
  • 🏟️ Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • ⚾️ First Pitch: 6:40 PM
  • 🌦️ Game Day Weather: 78-degrees and clear
  • 📺 Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • 📻 Broadcast: 94.1 WIP
  • 📊 Team Records: COL: 4-12 | PHI 8-8

 

Today’s Lineup

Colorado Phillies
1 Blackmon DH Schwarber DH
2 Tovar SS Turner SS
3 McMahon 3B Harper 1B
4 Diaz C Realmuto C
5 Jones LF Marsh LF
6 Rodgers 2B Castellanos RF
7 Montero 1B Stott 2B
8 Toglia RF Merrifield 3B
9 Doyle CF Rojas CF
SP Quantrill Nola

 

Today’ Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H ER BB K WHIP
C. Quantrill 0-2 7.20 3 3 15.0 21 12 5 10 1.73
A. Nola 2-1 4.50 3 3 16.0 16 8 8 10 1.50

 

Today’s Money

Money Line
COL +220
PHI -270

 

 

All Start Times are Eastern Daylight Time | Odds from ESPNBet
