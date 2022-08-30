Eagles

Eagles Acquire Chauncey Gardner-Johnson From Saints

Paul Bowman
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Eagles shocked the football world with a surprising release of Anthony Harris.

It was a move that left the Eagles with Marcus Epps and who knows what else. K’Von Wallace would have seemed to be the favorite for starter alongside Epps with UDFA Reed Blankenship serving as the third safety.

Certainly something had to be up.

Luckily, we did not have to wait long for some of the answer to come as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that the Birds were acquiring new starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints.

Gardner-Johnson has been a nickel corner for most of his time in the NFL, but the Eagles will likely opt to use him as a safety. Incumbent nickel corner Avonte Maddox has also played safety very well in the past.

Gardner-Johnson is also well known as an instigator who has gotten in fights with teammates (most often Michael Thomas), but was on the outs with the Saints because of failed contract negotiations.

The Eagles will likely look to lock of their new defender to try and build some stability into their safety position.

What the Eagles are sending in return has yet to be announced.

Update: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the full trade is quite the steal with the Eagles trading only 2 late-round picks (2023 fifth and worse 2024 sixth) and recouping a seventh-round pick in the year after that.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Set Initial 53-Man Roster

Paul Bowman  •  3min
Eagles
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Eagles Acquire Chauncey Gardner-Johnson From Saints
Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
NFL Roster Cuts: Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts Running Thread
Michael Lipinski  •  34min
Eagles
Eagles Fall to Miami in Final Preseason Game
Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2022
Eagles
Five Things to Watch for in the Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Finale
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 25 2022
Eagles
Birds Flip Amadi For Pick Swap
Paul Bowman  •  Aug 24 2022
Eagles
Evaluating The Roster Bubble Following Preseason Game Two
Paul Bowman  •  Aug 23 2022
More Eagles News