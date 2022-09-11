Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Finally! The 2022-23 National Football League season is here and the Philadelphia Eagles quest for their second Vince Lombardi Trophy begins on Sunday in Detroit.

Here are five bold predictions for the 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles that layout exactly where I believe this team is headed.

Miles Sanders Will Rush for 5.5 or More TD’s

Las Vegas has the over/under for Miles Sanders rushing touchdowns at 5.5 touchdowns for the 2022-23 season. The fourth-year running back found the end zone exactly ZERO times last season.

Take the over!

Sanders, an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, will break his scoring drought rushing for at least six touchdowns. Look for a year comparable to Sanders’ 2020 when he rushed for 867-yards and six touchdowns.

Two – Almost Three – Pass Catchers Break 1,000-yards

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are going to have huge years. Both receivers will break the 1,000 yard mark for the Birds.

Dallas Goedert is going to have a huge year as well. He will creep up on 1,000-yards receiving but won’t surpass it.

The Defense Will Rank in the Top 5

Yeah, I’m bullish on Jonathan Gannon’s defense. The group finished 13th overall after last season, however that was after a less than stellar start. By the end of the season you could see some breadcrumbs of what Gannon’s defense was going to look like in the long term.

The addition of Hasson Reddick and C.J. Gardner-Johnson has helped solidify two areas of need for the defense. And Howie Roseman’s 2022 draft added much needed depth at multiple positions.

This group is going to be exciting to watch.

The Eagles Will Win the NFC East

Well folks, the New York Football Giants are still trying to extinguish the dumpster fire created by former GM Dave Gettleman, Washington is Washington (Ron Rivera deserves better), and the Dallas Cowboys are leaking oil. That’s the NFC East in a nutshell.

The schedule lines up perfectly for the Birds’ to take the NFC East this season.

The Eagles Will Play in the NFC Championship Game

I really wanted to write “The Eagles Will HOST the NFC Championship Game” but I couldn’t bring myself to do it. Maybe I just don’t want to jinx it!

The Eagles have a very, very good opportunity this season to make waves in the conference. Roseman has assembled a team that has a tremendous mix of veterans and young players. The younger players have been brought in from places – University of Georgia, University of Alabama- that have winning pedigrees. This team is reminiscent of the 2002 squad that lost to St. Louis in the previous season’s NFC title game.

Follow Eagledelphia on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Note: This article first appeared on Eagledelphia and has been reprinted with permission