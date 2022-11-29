Flyers-Islanders: Game 23 Preview

As the month of November comes to an end for the Flyers, the team returns home with another losing streak in double digits with no end in sight. For the next five games, the team will be at home, where another record losing streak looms.
To avoid an 11th straight loss, the Flyers will need to find a way against the team they faced on Saturday in their 10th straight defeat. The New York Islanders are in town to complete a home-and-home.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
Joel Farabee added another goal in Saturday’s game and is expected to play on top line again with Lukas Sedlak and Kevin Hayes. The trio did have some chemistry in Saturday’s game and look to continue it.
Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s game and leads the Islanders with 11 goals this season.
Carter Hart gets back in goal on Tuesday night. Hart was pulled in the second period of Friday’s loss to Pittsburgh, allowing four goals on 21 shots. Hart has lost seven straight starts dating back to Nov. 5. Since starting the season 5-0-0, he has a 1-5-4 record in his last 10 starts.
Ilya Sorokin gets the start for the Islanders. Sorokin’s last game was on Friday, making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win over Columbus. Sorokin has won three straight starts and four of his last five.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Tony DeAngelo (injury), Max Willman (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Kyle Palmieri (injury), Ross Johnston (healthy), Robin Salo (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: ESPN+/HuluRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network