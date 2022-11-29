Flyers

Flyers-Islanders: Game 23 Preview

Kevin Durso
As the month of November comes to an end for the Flyers, the team returns home with another losing streak in double digits with no end in sight. For the next five games, the team will be at home, where another record losing streak looms.

To avoid an 11th straight loss, the Flyers will need to find a way against the team they faced on Saturday in their 10th straight defeat. The New York Islanders are in town to complete a home-and-home.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew York IslandersGPGAP
Kevin Hayes2261622Mathew Barzal2322325
Travis Konecny1771219Brock Nelson23111122
Joel Farabee225914Anders Lee2381119
Owen Tippett176410Noah Dobson236915
Tony DeAngelo223710Jean-Gabriel Pageau236814

Joel Farabee added another goal in Saturday’s game and is expected to play on top line again with Lukas Sedlak and Kevin Hayes. The trio did have some chemistry in Saturday’s game and look to continue it.

Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s game and leads the Islanders with 11 goals this season.

Carter Hart gets back in goal on Tuesday night. Hart was pulled in the second period of Friday’s loss to Pittsburgh, allowing four goals on 21 shots. Hart has lost seven straight starts dating back to Nov. 5. Since starting the season 5-0-0, he has a 1-5-4 record in his last 10 starts.

Ilya Sorokin gets the start for the Islanders. Sorokin’s last game was on Friday, making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win over Columbus. Sorokin has won three straight starts and four of his last five. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Tony DeAngelo (injury), Max Willman (healthy)

Islanders Scratches: Kyle Palmieri (injury), Ross Johnston (healthy), Robin Salo (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Scott Laughton is expected back in the lineup while Jackson Cates was sent down to Lehigh Valley. Tony DeAngelo missed practice on Monday and left the optional morning skate on Tuesday early. He will be out of the lineup and Egor Zamula will play. 
  • Islanders: No changes are expected to the Islanders lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Islanders (10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Islanders (4th)
  • Recent History vs. Flyers
    • Nov. 26, 2022 – Islanders 5, Flyers 2 (at NYI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Kevin Hayes: 34 GP, 10 G, 7 A, 17 P
    • Joel Farabee: 14 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 28 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart: 9 GP, 3-3-3, 3.21 GAA, .883 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+/Hulu
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

