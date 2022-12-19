Eagles

Breaking: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Miss Time Due to Shoulder Injury

Michael Lipinski
Robert Scheer, IndyStar/USA Today Network

The Philadelphia Eagles received deflating news on Monday afternoon.  Quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly sprained his non-throwing shoulder in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears.  His status for Saturday’s Christmas Eve showdown against Dallas is now in question.  

If Hurts is unable to go –a scenario that is looking increasingly likely– the Eagles will once again turn to back up quarterback Gardner Minshew.  Minshew has yet to take a meaningful snap this season.  

The Eagles can lock up home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win against Dallas or a San Francisco or Minnesota loss.  

UPDATE

Per just about everyone, the belief is Hurts’ injury is not serious and the team will hold him back for precautionary reasons.  Hurts will be “ready to go” for the Eagles playoff run according to reports. 

