Eagles-Giants Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) take on the New York Giants (7-4-1) for the first time this season. The Giants come off of a tie against the Washington Commanders last week. The Eagles are coming off of a win against the Tennessee Titans.
Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Where: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ
Game Time Forecast: 39º, 70% chance of rain, winds ENE 8 mph
When: 1:00 PM EST
TV: FOX/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 90-88-2.
2021: Last season, the Eagles and Giants split. In the first matchup, the Eagles lost badly. However, they got it together in time to pull out a win in the second matchup, 34-10. The Eagles took the lead and never looked back. Jalen Hurts also improved from his first to the second game against the Giants. Fun fact: This was the Lane Johnson touchdown game.
After both of these NFC East teams had a hot start, it seems like both teams are heading in opposite directions. The New York Giants are plagued with injuries and struggled against NFC rivals in recent weeks. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles are the complete opposite. They’ve dominated much of the season, had one off-game then bounced right back.
Today’s game will be a test of what the rest of the season has in store for them. Though a win would improve the Giants record for a playoff push, the Eagles can clinch today in New York.
There are no Philadelphia Eagles reported on the Injury Report. Avonte Maddox has been activated.
Joshua Ezeudu (neck) is out for Sunday’s game.
Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday’s game.
Shane Lemieux (toe) is out for Sunday’s game.
Leonard Williams (neck) is doubtful for Sunday’s game.
The Eagles defense are very capable of having another big game today. They will need it to face off against the Giants run game with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. This game will be big for James Bradberry who is a former Giant. Not to mention, we have Darius “Big Play” Slay to accompany him. If the Eagles defense can stop the run and create turnovers, then Hurts and company will ball out like they have been the past few weeks.
On the opposite side of the ball, the Giants are more than capable of winning on offense. Talking about the aforementioned points that the Giants could use against the Eagles, a win will have to come from the Giants offense. The Eagles offense is on fire and the Giants will need to step up. They can do that by establishing a great run game with Jones and Barkley. They can also win on the outside, opening up the field and creating breakaway plays that the Eagles defense struggles to stop.
Prediction: Eagles 28-17
I think the Eagles manage to win today. They’ve been on a hot streak and I don’t see that stopping in MetLife. As long as the Eagles defense is up to the challenge today and can stop the Giants offense, they’re good to go.