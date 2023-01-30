Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles Set to Battle the Kansas City Chiefs and Former Coach Andy Reid

The Philadelphia Eagles opponent for Super Bowl LVII is set. The Birds will take on Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs two-weeks from today in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City edged the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on kicker Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game winning field goal with :08 remaining. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 29-for-43 for 326-yards and two touchdowns despite battling a high-ankle sprain. Mahomes’ two touchdown passes were to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce, respectively. Valdes-Scantling led the Chiefs’ receivers with 116-yards on 6-receptions.
Kansas City returns to the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four seasons. The Chiefs last appearance, Super Bowl LV in Tampa, saw the hometown Buccaneers defeat KC, 31-9. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 defeating San Francisco, 31-20.
DraftKings has installed the Eagles as an early 2-point favorite heading into the Big Game in Glendale. The over/under is set at 49.5 and the Eagles are -135 on the moneyline while the Chiefs are +115.