Eagles

Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles Set to Battle the Kansas City Chiefs and Former Coach Andy Reid

Michael Lipinski
Sep 17, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles opponent for Super Bowl LVII is set.  The Birds will take on Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs two-weeks from today in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII.  

Kansas City edged the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on kicker Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game winning field goal with :08 remaining.  Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 29-for-43 for 326-yards and two touchdowns despite battling a high-ankle sprain. Mahomes’ two touchdown passes were to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce, respectively.  Valdes-Scantling led the Chiefs’ receivers with 116-yards on 6-receptions.  

Kansas City returns to the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four seasons.  The Chiefs last appearance, Super Bowl LV in Tampa, saw the hometown Buccaneers defeat KC, 31-9.  Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 defeating San Francisco, 31-20.

DraftKings has installed the Eagles as an early 2-point favorite heading into the Big Game in Glendale.  The over/under is set at 49.5 and the Eagles are -135 on the moneyline while the Chiefs are +115. 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles Set to Battle the Kansas City Chiefs and Former Coach Andy Reid

Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Eagles
Jonathan Gannon Coaching Rumors: Gannon Out of the Running in Houston?
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Eagles
Birds Super Bowl Bound After Running Over San Francisco In NFC Championship Game
Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Eagles-49ers
Jennifer McGraw  •  23h
Eagles
NFC Championship 2023 Comparisons: Special Teams
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 28 2023
Eagles
NFC Championship 2023 Comparisons: Front Seven
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 28 2023
Eagles
NFC Championship 2023 Comparisons: Defensive Backs
Jennifer McGraw  •  Jan 27 2023
More Eagles News