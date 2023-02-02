Eagles Open Practice Window For Punter Arryn Siposs

The Eagles have had one clear weakness on their roster for several weeks: punting.
Since Arryn Siposs landed on IR following the Giants game on December 11, the Eagles brought in the veteran Brett Kern. Kern has struggled with several bad punts and even took a tough break by punting the ball into a wire (which could not be confirmed by the NFL replay) in the NFC Championship game.
The Eagles may be hoping to change that, however.
On Thursday, the Eagles officially opened the 21-day practice window for punter Arryn Siposs.
Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for P Arryn Siposs. pic.twitter.com/dM7ekQ0djW— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 2, 2023
The move will allow Siposs to return to camp and practice with the Eagles. That will give him a shot to test out his leg.
Siposs is dealing with an ankle issue but will now get the chance to test out his ankle and show the Eagles where he’s at. If he looks good in practice, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the Eagles to return him to the roster.
Even if he doesn’t get to be on the roster, the move lets him be around his teammates and coaches for the preparation leading up to the Super Bowl.
Siposs was averaging 45.6 yards per punt this season with over 36% of those pinning the opposing team within their own 20-yard line. Kern has been averaging 42.2 yards per punt in relief (23.5% pin rate).