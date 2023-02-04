NFL Head Coaching Rumors: Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen Interviews with Indy Again

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will meet with the Indianapolis Colts about their head coaching vacancy for a second time on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Steichen had previously interviewed with Houston and Carolina during this year’s hiring cycle before both teams went in different directions. The Colts are the first team that will meet with Steichen for a second time.
Steichen, 37, is in his second year –his first full season– as the Eagles’ play caller. Under his tutelage, the Birds have had one of the top rushing offenses in the league for the past two-seasons. The Eagles offense ranked second to Kansas City (61) with 58 touchdowns scored during the 2022-23 campaign.
But don’t get all excited Birds fans! Steichen may very well be returning to the nest for the 2023-24 season despite the second interview in Indy.
Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay is reportedly considering an unprecedented third round of interviews with his head coaching candidates.
The Colts have interviewed multiple candidates a second time including Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, LA Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Respected veteran coaches Don “Wink” Martindale and Rich Bisaccia are also expected to have a second interview with Irsay and his crew.
Multiple reports indicate the Colts won’t consider making a decision until after Super Bowl LVII.