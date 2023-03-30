Eagles

Eagles Deepen The Trenches, Bring In Kentavius Street

Paul Bowman
Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are adding even more depth to the trenches.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles will be signing Kentavius Street to join their defensive tackle rotation.

A player who was in on six sacks (3.5 registered) from the DT position with the Saints in 2022, Street should provide another great depth piece.

He has four seasons under his belt (three with the 49ers) and has recorded 6.5 sacks and 71 tackles across 52 games.

Street joins a rotation that already figures to feature Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams prominently. Marlon Tuipulotu has also shown quite a bit of promise between injuries and the team likes Marvin Wilson.

The signing of Street would seem to be similar to the Renell Wren signing from last offseason. He should have a shot at making the squad, but likely isn’t guaranteed a spot and will have to prove himself in camp competitions this summer.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Marcus Mariota

Justin Evans

Nicholas Morrow

Terrell Edmunds

Kentavius Street

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)

Zach Pascal (Arizona)

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
