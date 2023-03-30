Eagles Deepen The Trenches, Bring In Kentavius Street

The Eagles are adding even more depth to the trenches.
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles will be signing Kentavius Street to join their defensive tackle rotation.
Eagles are signing former Saints DT Kentavius Street, per sources. Street racked up six sacks for the Saints last season on the 518 snaps he played. Street now joins safety Justin Evans as the second free agent this off-season to go from New Orleans to Philadelphia.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2023
A player who was in on six sacks (3.5 registered) from the DT position with the Saints in 2022, Street should provide another great depth piece.
He has four seasons under his belt (three with the 49ers) and has recorded 6.5 sacks and 71 tackles across 52 games.
Street joins a rotation that already figures to feature Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams prominently. Marlon Tuipulotu has also shown quite a bit of promise between injuries and the team likes Marvin Wilson.
The signing of Street would seem to be similar to the Renell Wren signing from last offseason. He should have a shot at making the squad, but likely isn’t guaranteed a spot and will have to prove himself in camp competitions this summer.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Greedy Williams
Marcus Mariota
Justin Evans
Nicholas Morrow
Terrell Edmunds
Kentavius Street
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennessee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)
Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)
Zach Pascal (Arizona)