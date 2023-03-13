Eagles Re-Sign Brett Toth

It was just last Thursday that the Eagles made the move to release Brett Toth.
On Monday, the Eagles re-signed the big man, per ESPN’s Field Yates.
The Eagles have re-signed OT Brett Toth.
The move brings back some depth on the line that the Eagles would like to carry as long as they can. While it may not be the move the Eagles are looking for, it brings back another of Jeff Stoutland’s guys and could be a valuable move down the line if things pan out.
The move to release him and re-sign him saved the Eagles a bit of money – a minor move in the grand scheme of things.
The Eagles offensive line at this point figures to only lose Issac Seumalo with the announcement of a return of Jason Kelce for another season. The Eagles have all of their offensive line depth from last season under contract, as well.
2023 would be Toth’s fourth season with the Eagles.