Phillies Spring Training: Phils Injury Updates Heading Towards Opening Day

The Philadelphia Phillies updated the injury status of multiple players on Thursday afternoon including starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs.
Suarez, who returned from the 2023 World Baseball Classic due to left forearm tenderness, played long toss on Thursday morning in Clearwater. The Phils’ lefty will be re-evaluated on Friday, March 17 and will begin ramping up towards the regular season if he is pain free. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told the media Suarez will be limited if he is deemed ready to go by the first week of the season.
Stubbs injured his knee playing for Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. A March 15 MRI revealed a sprained right knee, an injury that is not deemed serious. The Phillies expect Stubbs to be completely healthy before Opening Day and to assume the backup role to J.T. Realmuto.
In other injury news, the Phillies have shut down LHP Cristoperher Sanchez and RHP Nick Nelson with no timetable to return.
Related- Bryce Harper is Hitting Soft Toss!
Related- Andrew Painter is Eyeing a Midsummer Return
Follow Broad Street Baseball on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for More Phillies News!
Sanchez was expected to provide pitching depth heading into the 2023 season. The 26-year old hasn’t pitched since March 14 against Atlanta in Grapefruit League play. Sanchez threw one inning allowing four hits, a walk, and four earned runs. The Phils became alarmed at a nearly 3-MPH drop on his fastball in that outing. He will be re-evaluated in the next week and will likely end up on the injured list to begin the season.
An MRI revealed Nelson is suffering from a severe hamstring injury and he will begin the season on the injured list. The 27-year old went 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 47-games last season for the Phillies. Nelson was expected to be a swingman in the rotation and the last arm in the Phils’ revamped bullpen. The Phillies begin the regular season on Thursday, March 30 at 3:05 PM/Eastern against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX.