D’Andre Swift Headed To Philadelphia Via Trade

The Eagles may have lost Miles Sanders in free agency, but they are taking a chance on some talents that have injury histories.
They signed Rasheed Penny in free agency and now have agreed to acquire D’Andre Swift from the Lions.
Trade terms, per source:🏈Eagles get: RB D’Andre Swift and 7th round pick (No. 249)🏈Lions get: a fourth-round pick in 2025, and seventh-round pick (No. 219).— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023
Trade terms, per source:🏈Eagles get: RB D’Andre Swift and 7th round pick (No. 249)🏈Lions get: a fourth-round pick in 2025, and seventh-round pick (No. 219).
The terms of the deal are a seventh-round pick swap this year and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
D’Andre Swift, a Philly native and Georgia Bulldog, is a player who not only averages 4.6 yards per carry but offers incredible receiving ability from the position – something the team has either not had or not utilized with Hurts at quarterback.
While Swift is a highly productive back who is entering the last year of his contract, the problem is he’s only been healthy enough to appear in 13 games in each of the last three seasons.
Swift became expendable when the Lions reached for a running back in the top half of the first round for unknown reasons.
He joins Penny, Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott in a room that has some solid depth with injury concerns at the top.
Perhaps by rotating the backs more, the Eagles hope to keep them all healthy.
Simply due to concerns with health, a running back should not be ruled out in the draft.
The Eagles have four picks toward the end of this draft, but it’d be a surprise if they make all of those picks as they are now – the team has now traded four third and fourth-round picks over the next two years and may look to try and move some of their late picks for future ones in an attempt to build back some of that future value.