Eagles

Eagles, Cardinals Settle Tampering Issue, Complete Trade Ahead Of Draft

Paul Bowman

The Eagles lost both their offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason and it seems that this may not have been all on the up and up.

The Eagles announced Thursday, just before the draft, that they’ve completed a trade with the Cardinals after they self-reported a violation in seeking their next head coach.

The deal moves the Eagles to the very top of Round 3.

The Eagles will send a 2024 fifth-round pick and the 94th pick this year in exchange for pick 66.

The Eagles now have the following picks in the upcoming draft:

10

30

62

66

219

248

With four picks in the top 70, the Eagles may now have ammo they feel comfortable moving to slide up in the draft.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Writer: Michael Lipinski

Eagles Add More Defense, Draft UGA’s Nolan Smith With Pick No. 30

Michael Lipinski  •  18min
Eagles
With Their First Pick In The 2023 NFL Draft, Eagles Select DT Jalen Carter
Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
Eagles, Cardinals Settle Tampering Issue, Complete Trade Ahead Of Draft
Paul Bowman  •  4h
Eagles
Should Bijan Robinson Be A Target For The Eagles In First Round Of 2023 Draft?
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 26 2023
Eagles
Tyree Jackson Signs Tender, Marquise Blair Released
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 24 2023
Eagles
Eagles To Hire Matt Patricia As Defensive Assistant
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 20 2023
Eagles
Eagles Announce Coaching Staff Changes
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 20 2023
More Eagles News