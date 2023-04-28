Eagles, Cardinals Settle Tampering Issue, Complete Trade Ahead Of Draft

The Eagles lost both their offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason and it seems that this may not have been all on the up and up.
The Eagles announced Thursday, just before the draft, that they’ve completed a trade with the Cardinals after they self-reported a violation in seeking their next head coach.
Joint statement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/tXLDg278Zg— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2023
Joint statement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/tXLDg278Zg
The deal moves the Eagles to the very top of Round 3.
The Eagles will send a 2024 fifth-round pick and the 94th pick this year in exchange for pick 66.
The Eagles now have the following picks in the upcoming draft:
10
30
62
66
219
248
With four picks in the top 70, the Eagles may now have ammo they feel comfortable moving to slide up in the draft.