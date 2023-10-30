Flyers

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Slight Favorite in NFC East Showdown

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Slight Favorite in NFC East Showdown

 

The early odds are out for this upcoming Sunday’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) in South Philadelphia. The Birds are once again an early favorite over the hated Cowboys. BetMGM has the Eagles as 3-point home favorite over Dallas and -165 on the moneyline. The Eagles are coming off a 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders while Dallas routed the LA Rams, 43-20. Sunday will be the first of two matchups between the Birds and the Boys, the top two teams in the NFC East.

Below is a complete look at the Cowboys vs. Eagles betting odds including moneyline and total points.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet DAL PHI Play
Moneyline +140 -165 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 46.5 Points (-115) Under 46.5 Points (-105) BetMGM logo
Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
