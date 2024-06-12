Uncategorized

Driver Hospitalized After Horse Racing Accident At Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino

A horse racing driver was hospitalized after sustaining an injury on Saturday during a multicart accident at Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.

Driver Mike Wilder was thrown onto the track, where he lost consciousness from the impact

During a harness race, the second-place horse slowed down as it was running at the North Strabane Township track. This caused the wheels of two sulkies — the carts used in harness racing — to touch and lock up.

Mike Wilder, one of the sulkie drivers, was thrown onto the track as a result of the collision, Pennsylvania TV station KDKA reported. Wilder lost consciousness from the impact and was flown to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

“He is at home, resting and recovering,” Wilder’s wife, Heather, told KDKA. “We are taking it one day at a time and appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes. We are blessed to work together with these amazing animals that we consider family.”

A racehorse involved in the incident also suffered serious injuries and was euthanized as a result, according to KDKA. No other horses were injured. Two other drivers involved in the accident were uninjured in the crash.

They were identified as Hunter Myers and Dave Palone. The two drivers were able to continue racing on Saturday.

Horse racing trainer Chuck Mull said accidents like this are rare

A horse trainer at the harness track, Chuck Mull, called the accident “a very heartbreaking thing.”

“Every horseman feels for each other when that has to happen. Especially, when it has to happen on a horse track like that. We’re all in this together, you know, you’re working with friends, [and] family,” Mull said.

The race track measures a five-eighths of a mile oval. Harness races are run over a mile. Therefore, races begin on a backstretch and go through three turns.

Furthermore, the track and casino is owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties and is operated by PENN Entertainment. PENN began operating The Meadows in 2018 after the company’s acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment.

In October 2021, the Meadows Racetrack and Casino was rebranded to Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.

