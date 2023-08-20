Eagles Roster Moves: Veteran Linebacker Myles Jack Retires Weeks After Signing With Birds

The Eagles linebacking unit took a hit in the first preseason game when Shaun Bradley went down with an Achilles injury.
That, combined with the release of Davion Taylor and his signing with the Bears shortly thereafter left some linebacking spots up for grabs on the depth chart.
It certainly presented an opportunity for the pair of veterans the team signed two weeks back, Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham.
Cunningham has preformed incredibly well with the best defense he’s ever been in around him. He has a good shot at the starting spot. Meanwhile, Jack had struggled and reps counts were not in his favor.
Myles Jack was probably looking at either being released or winding up as the team’s fifth linebacker. Instead, he informed the team on Sunday morning that he was retiring.
Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023
The veteran makes $25K for his few weeks with the team.
His retirement all but guarantees that the top four spots at the position will go to Nakobe Dean, Cunningham, Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow.
My personal favorite for a spot after that would be UDFA and highly productive collegiate player Ben VanSumeren, whose position right now reminds me a lot of TJ Edwards’ when the team first brought him in.
Others competing for spots are 2021 draft pick Patrick Johnson and 2022 draft pick Kyron Johnson as well as the duo of Quinton Bell and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, who were just signed in a flurry of moved yesterday.
The move is yet to me made official, so no corresponding move has been made.