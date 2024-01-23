Flyers News: Carter Hart Granted Indefinite Leave of Absence

Flyers goalie Carter Hart requested and was granted an indefinite leave of absence, citing personal reasons, GM Danny Briere announced via a release on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the Flyers were set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Hart, 25, had appeared in 26 games this season, posting a 12-9-3 record with a 2.80 GAA and .906 save percentage.
The Flyers will not have any further comment at this time, the release stated.
Sam Ersson was already scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay. There has been no announcement as to a backup for Tuesday’s game at this time.
This is a developing story…