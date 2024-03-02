Flyers Postgame Report: Capitals Score 5 Unanswered to Down Flyers

After the opening 20 minutes, it looked like the Flyers were poised to take advantage of a critical Metropolitan Division matchup with a 2-0 lead. Then everything unraveled.
The Flyers allowed five unanswered goals to the Washington Capitals in the final two periods to further create a logjam in the standings, falling on Friday night by a score of 5-2.
The Flyers opened the scoring just 1:52 into the game. Off the rush, Owen Tippett set up Morgan Frost for a one-timer that was stopped by Charlie Lindgren, but the rebound went back into the slot and Bobby Brink cleaned it up for his ninth goal of the season.
The one-goal lead held until the final two minutes of play, when the Flyers used the power play to add on. Tippett scored his 22nd goal of the season with a quick release from the left circle to make it 2-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-5 Flyers.
Following the good start for the Flyers, the second period proved to be the complete opposite. The Capitals started to apply pressure almost immediately, and were able to strike at 4:34.
Off a face-off, Alex Ovechkin scored his 17th goal of the season and 839th of his career with a quick release to make it 2-1.
Just shy of the halfway point of the period, the Capitals tied the game up. Sonny Milano got to the front of the net, stayed with the play and chipped a shot over Sam Ersson to even things at two.
After a late Flyers power play went by the wayside, the Capitals took their first lead of the game with 2:15 remaining in the second. John Carlson picked up the puck from behind the net and scored on a wraparound to make it 3-2.
Through two periods, shots were 16-14 Flyers.
The Capitals extended their lead to two on a power play at 6:04 of the third. The Flyers were unable to get control behind the net and that allowed for a quick centering feed to a wide-open Anthony Mantha. Mantha’s 19th of the season made it a two-goal game.
With 4:22 remaining in the third, the Capitals put the game away as Dylan Strome scored his 22nd of the season on a rebound to make it 5-2.
Lindgren made 23 saves on 25 shots in the win. Ersson made 16 saves on 21 shots in the loss.
Strome had a three-point night. Hendrix Lapierre, Tom Wilson, and Max Pacioretty each had two assists. Tippett and Morgan Frost each had two points.
The Flyers are back on home ice on Saturday night to take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.