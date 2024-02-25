Flyers vs. Penguins Preview: Opportunity Knocks

Saturday’s hard-fought loss to the Rangers provided no help in the standings. The regulation loss to the hottest team in the NHL only makes Sunday’s game more of a critical opportunity for the Flyers.
The Flyers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the teams below them in the standings. The Penguins have four games in hand, but also face a nine-point deficit to the Flyers for a playoff spot. A win in regulation could extend that gap to 11, and potentially put the Penguins out of reach as the season nears the final quarter.
Game time is at 3:30 p.m.
Tyson Foerster returned to the Flyers lineup on Saturday after missing four games and made an immediate impact. He scored the lone goal for the Flyers on Saturday, marking his fourth in the last five games he has played.
Sidney Crosby continues to pace the Penguins as their top points producer. Crosby has four goals and two assists in eight games in the month of February. Crosby has 54 goals and 125 points in 86 career games against the Flyers.
Cal Petersen is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Petersen makes his first start since Feb. 10, when he stopped 17 of 19 shots in a win against the Seattle Kraken. This is Petersen’s fourth start of the season.
Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Jarry made 30 saves on 31 shots in his last start, a win over the Canadiens on Thursday. The win snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Jarry. Jarry made 30 saves on 33 shots in a shootout loss to the Flyers on Dec. 2.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Penguins Scratches: Jake Guentzel (injury), Matt Nieto (injury), Jesse Puljujarvi (healthy), John Ludvig (healthy), Matthew Phillips (healthy)