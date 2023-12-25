Eagles

Giants vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Giants vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) will look to stop a three game skid on Monday afternoon when they welcome the New York Giants (5-9) to South Philly for a Christmas Day showdown. While all indications are this should be a “make right” game for the Birds, the Giants —like all NFC East teams— pose a threat to the Eagles. New York, who has essentially been eliminated from the NFL playoffs, will be looking to play spoiler against a Birds’ squad that is banged up a bit. Still, the odds are on the Eagles side. The Eagles have defeated the Giants in Philadelphia ten straight seasons, the last home loss to the Giants came in 2013.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, things to watch for, and more for Giants vs. Eagles.

How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

  • New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Monday, December 25, 2023
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
  • Kickoff: 4:30 PM/EST
  • Gameday Weather: mid-40’s and partly cloudy at kickoff
  • Telecast: Fox Sports with Joe Davis (PxP) and Daryl Johnston (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP-FM with Merrill Reese (PxP) and Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: NYG (5-9) | Eagles (10-4)
  • Betting Odds: NYG (+600) | Eagles (-900)

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet NYG PHI Play
Moneyline +600 -900 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +13.5 (-110) -13.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 43-Points (-110) Under 43-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

NFC Playoff Picture

Giants Playoff Scenarios

  • The Giants have a less than 1% chance of making the playoffs in some convoluted scenarios. New York’s 24-6 loss to New Orleans last Sunday all but eliminated them from postseason contention.

Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Scenarios

  • The Eagles have clinched a playoff spot and are now playing for seeding.
  • The Eagles will have a 1.0-game lead over Dallas for the NFC East and potential no. 2 seed with a win on Monday.
  • The Eagles are looking to keep pace with the Detroit Lions —yup, the Lions— who clinched the NFC North on Sunday. The Lions and Eagles have the same record, the Eagles would have the tiebreaker.

The Eagles on Christmas

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on Christmas in the franchises’ 90-year history.

  • December 25, 2006: Eagles def. Dallas, 23-7
  • December 25, 2017: Eagles def. Raiders, 19-17

Giants vs. Eagles: Five Things to Watch

  • Can the Eagles offense generate some type of sustainable offense versus the lowly New York Giants? Jalen Hurts and company have been in a funk for the better part of six weeks.
  • How will a depleted Eagles defense slow down the Giants’ attack featuring Saquon Barkley and a mobile Tommy DeVito? Sacks have been at a minimum for the Birds’ this season.
  • Speaking of Tommy “Cutlets”… enough already. The Eagles need to deep fry this guy on Monday.
  • The Eagles are a 13.5-point favorites…that’s probably right, but this team isn’t playing like it.
  • Boston Scott anytime touchdown.

Giants vs. Eagles: Prediction

Look, the Philadelphia Eagles have more talent than the New York Giants and should win this football game on that alone. But, thinking the Birds are going to come out and blowout the Giants is fools gold. And I hope I’m wrong, I’ll gladly eat crow if the Eagles come out and blow the doors off the Giants. But, the last six-weeks of Eagles football have been a slog, this game is going to be no different.

The Eagles are going to have to scratch and claw their way to a very important victory. Giants’ DC Wink Martindale will be salivating to take advantage of an Eagles’ oline that is banged up. And the injuries to the Eagles’ defense —notably at linebacker and cornerback— are concerning against a Giants’ offense that can put up points from time-to-time.

In the end, the Eagles will win this game because they’re the better team and have the better roster of players. It won’t be pretty and there will still likely be a cause of concern come Tuesday morning.

Eagles- 23 | Giants- 13

Topics  
