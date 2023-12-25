Giants vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Giants vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) will look to stop a three game skid on Monday afternoon when they welcome the New York Giants (5-9) to South Philly for a Christmas Day showdown. While all indications are this should be a “make right” game for the Birds, the Giants —like all NFC East teams— pose a threat to the Eagles. New York, who has essentially been eliminated from the NFL playoffs, will be looking to play spoiler against a Birds’ squad that is banged up a bit. Still, the odds are on the Eagles side. The Eagles have defeated the Giants in Philadelphia ten straight seasons, the last home loss to the Giants came in 2013.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, things to watch for, and more for Giants vs. Eagles.
The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on Christmas in the franchises’ 90-year history.
Look, the Philadelphia Eagles have more talent than the New York Giants and should win this football game on that alone. But, thinking the Birds are going to come out and blowout the Giants is fools gold. And I hope I’m wrong, I’ll gladly eat crow if the Eagles come out and blow the doors off the Giants. But, the last six-weeks of Eagles football have been a slog, this game is going to be no different.
The Eagles are going to have to scratch and claw their way to a very important victory. Giants’ DC Wink Martindale will be salivating to take advantage of an Eagles’ oline that is banged up. And the injuries to the Eagles’ defense —notably at linebacker and cornerback— are concerning against a Giants’ offense that can put up points from time-to-time.
In the end, the Eagles will win this game because they’re the better team and have the better roster of players. It won’t be pretty and there will still likely be a cause of concern come Tuesday morning.