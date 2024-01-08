Eagles

NFL Wild Card Game Betting Odds: Eagles Open as a Slight Favorite over Tampa Bay

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
I’m not too sure what they’re watching in Vegas, but the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) are inexplicably a road favorite heading into their NFL Wild Card round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8). BetMGM has the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite heading into Wild Card Weekend. It’s remarkable considering the Eagles are limping into the playoffs, losing five-of-six games to close out the 2023-24 NFL regular season. Tampa Bay has won five-of-six in that same time period including Sunday’s 9-0 win over Carolina to clinch the NFC South title.

Here’s a betting odds including point spread, money line, and more for Eagles vs. Buccaneers!

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds

Bet PHI TB Play
Moneyline -155 +130 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-120) +2.5 (+100) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 44.5-Points (-115) Under 44.5-Points (-115) BetMGM logo
Michael Lipinski

