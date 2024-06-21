Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, closed its poker room in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the casino is preparing to resume the activity. Earlier this year, the casino confirmed to PennLive that poker is making a return to the facility.

“We’re excited to bring poker back,” Tony Frabbiele, vice president and general manager of operations at Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino, told PennLive in January. “It’s something a lot of people want, and we want to bring it back.”

Poker will be located by The Eatery and Racetrack entrance inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Poker tables will be installed adjacent to the sportsbook entrance, in a different spot from where the poker room was located before the pandemic. Employees will receive $13 an hour during training. They will be able to keep their own tips after training is complete. The casino says no experience is necessary.

Job-related duties include conducting the poker game, safeguarding assets of the company, reviewing and inspecting assigned working environment for any and all safety hazards, and performing BRUSH-duty as needed.

The poker dealer will keep all accrued tips, per Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course’s website. As always, the deal must comply with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Regulations as well.

“We’re always looking for talent that believes in having fun. At PENN Entertainment, you’ll get to be a part of an exciting industry, where the days and nights are fast paced,” the job summary reads.

“You’ll work with an incredibly diverse set of co-workers driven by their enthusiasm for helping people find and have more fun. You’ll also get to work at a company that cares about your career growth and will help you get the support you need to expand your possibilities.”

Morgantown location is also hiring poker dealers

According to PennLive, live Texas Hold’em poker at various monetary spreads will be available Friday through Sunday, with specific hours of operation to be determined. Tournaments, Bad Beat, and High Hand promotions will not be available at this time.

Frabbiele also said that Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is hiring 30 poker dealers, while Hollywood Casino Morgantown is hiring a total of 20.

Hollywood Casino Morgantown, which is located along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, is also launching live poker for the first time.

For Morgantown’s casino, dealers are required to have experience in conducting card games, safeguarding the assets of the company, performing BRUSH-duty as needed, and complying with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Regulations.