Recchi Stars in Flyers Alumni Win Over Bruins Alumni

Alumni Weekend for the Flyers marked a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Stanley Cup champions and Mark Recchi‘s induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame. Leave it to the Man of the Hour to kick off the celebration in style.
Recchi finished the Alumni Game with two goals and an assist, as the Flyers Alumni defeated the Bruins Alumni, 6-2, on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Recchi opened the scoring after taking a pass from Mike Richards and going upstairs to make it 1-0 Flyers Alumni.
The Bruins Alumni answered late in the first period. Mark Mowers got a shot on goal and the rebound bounced off the shoulder of Graeme Townshend and in to even the score at one.
Late in the second period, the Flyers Alumni regained the lead while shorthanded. Patrick Sharp set up Mike Richards for a partial break off a two-on-one, with Richards going over the shoulder to make it a 2-1 game.
Early in the third, Recchi was at it again, getting a breakaway and making a nice move to score his second goal of the game and make it 3-1. Donald Brashear scored on a tip-in of a Mark Howe pass to make it 4-1 shortly after.
The Bruins Alumni cut the lead to two with a goal by Bryan Smolinski, but the Flyers Alumni put the finishing touches on the night with two more goals.
First, Eric Lindros scored off a feed from LeClair to make it 5-2. Sharp capped the scoring with an unassisted goal.
In net for the Flyers Alumni, Brian Boucher and Michael Leighton allowed one goal each.
Recchi finished as the star of the night with two goals and an assist. LeClair had three assists. Richards and Sharp both had a goal and an assist.