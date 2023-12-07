Flyers

Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Desert Dogs

The Flyers have embraced their underdog status from Day 1. After every victory, the player of the game as chosen by teammates within the locker room wears a dog mask and chain and barks in celebration. For the first two games of December, both victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the mask has started making the rounds again after the team lost four of the final five games in November. To continue that, they will need to defeat an Arizona Coyotes team that is also looking to defy the odds.

The Coyotes come into Thursday’s game on a five-game winning streak, and not just against any opponents. Starting on Nov. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights and reaching the five-game mark on Monday night against the Washington Capitals, the Coyotes have defeated the last five Stanley Cup winning franchises, with the streak carrying through games against Tampa Bay, Colorado, and St. Louis. They are also doing it in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents, 19-5, during the winning streak.

Game time is 9 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Arizona Coyotes GP G A P
Travis Konecny 25 12 7 19 Clayton Keller 24 8 16 24
Sean Couturier 23 6 11 17 Nick Schmaltz 24 9 11 20
Travis Sanheim 25 2 15 17 Mattias Maccelli 24 4 13 17
Joel Farabee 25 8 7 15 Nick Bjugstad 24 6 10 16
Owen Tippett 25 8 7 15 Michael Carcone 23 12 3 15

Flyers Coyotes Players to Watch

Morgan Frost has one goal as his only point in the last six games after a three-game points streak with two goals and two assists. However, the Arizona Coyotes seem to have been a cure for points droughts for Frost. In just four career games against Arizona, Frost has one goal and eight assists for nine points.

Michael Carcone comes into Thursday’s game with the scorer’s touch. Over a four-game goal-scoring streak, Carcone has five goals and increased his team lead to 12 on the season.

Flyers Coyotes Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was excellent in Monday’s win over Pittsburgh, making 31 saves on 32 shots and snapping a personal four-game losing streak.

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Ingram has been in goal for each game on the current five-game winning streak, which has included two shutout wins. His last start was a 26-save shutout against the Washington Capitals.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Coyotes Lines

Coyotes Scratches: Barrett Hayton (injury), Jack McBain (injury), Vladislav Kolyachonok (injury), Travis Dermott (injury), Travis Boyd (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers waived Louie Belpedio on Monday and he cleared waivers on Tuesday. While the option remains to send him down, he is currently still on the active roster as the Flyers carry an additional defenseman. Egor Zamula goes back into the lineup for Marc Staal. The Flyers also called up forward Olle Lycksell to add an extra forward for the road trip, but he will be a healthy scratch for Thursday.
  • Coyotes: The Coyotes had an optional morning skate on Thursday. Defenseman Travis Dermott did skate and is considered a game-time decision. So is defenseman Sean Durzi, who left the team’s last game on Monday with an injury.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.2% – 28th), Coyotes (26.8% – 5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.4% – 6th), Coyotes (81.2% – 13th)
  • Recent History vs. Coyotes
    • Jan. 5, 2023 – Flyers 6, Coyotes 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 11, 2022 – Coyotes 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at ARI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Coyotes
    • Sean Couturier: 18 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 P
    • Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 19 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 P
    • Morgan Frost: 4 GP, 1 G, 8 A, 9 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 2-1-1, 2.99 GAA, .892 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Carter Hart needs one win to reach 92 for his career and tie Roman Cechmanek and Bob Froese for fifth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Nick Deslauriers also needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
    • Travis Konecny needs two assists to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
