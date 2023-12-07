Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Desert Dogs

The Flyers have embraced their underdog status from Day 1. After every victory, the player of the game as chosen by teammates within the locker room wears a dog mask and chain and barks in celebration. For the first two games of December, both victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the mask has started making the rounds again after the team lost four of the final five games in November. To continue that, they will need to defeat an Arizona Coyotes team that is also looking to defy the odds.
The Coyotes come into Thursday’s game on a five-game winning streak, and not just against any opponents. Starting on Nov. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights and reaching the five-game mark on Monday night against the Washington Capitals, the Coyotes have defeated the last five Stanley Cup winning franchises, with the streak carrying through games against Tampa Bay, Colorado, and St. Louis. They are also doing it in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents, 19-5, during the winning streak.
Game time is 9 p.m.
Morgan Frost has one goal as his only point in the last six games after a three-game points streak with two goals and two assists. However, the Arizona Coyotes seem to have been a cure for points droughts for Frost. In just four career games against Arizona, Frost has one goal and eight assists for nine points.
Michael Carcone comes into Thursday’s game with the scorer’s touch. Over a four-game goal-scoring streak, Carcone has five goals and increased his team lead to 12 on the season.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was excellent in Monday’s win over Pittsburgh, making 31 saves on 32 shots and snapping a personal four-game losing streak.
Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Ingram has been in goal for each game on the current five-game winning streak, which has included two shutout wins. His last start was a 26-save shutout against the Washington Capitals.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Louie Belpedio (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Coyotes Scratches: Barrett Hayton (injury), Jack McBain (injury), Vladislav Kolyachonok (injury), Travis Dermott (injury), Travis Boyd (injury)