Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Searching for a Sweep

Kevin Durso
The Flyers continued their run of success out of the All-Star break on Saturday with quick responses to both goals by Seattle. After scoring the first goal of the game at 4:36 of the first period, the game as only tied for 65 seconds of the first period and 4:54 of the third period.

Saturday’s win made it three straight for the Flyers out of the break, and now can put the finishing touches on a homestand sweep on Monday night, when they take on the Arizona Coyotes. It will be the Flyers final home game for nearly two weeks with a lot of down time and the NHL Stadium Series on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Arizona has returned from the All-Star break with a pair of losses, including a losing a 4-2 lead in an overtime loss to Nashville on Saturday. That makes five straight losses for a team slipping in the standing.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Arizona Coyotes GP G A P
Travis Konecny 53 24 22 46 Clayton Keller 50 21 27 48
Joel Farabee 53 17 24 41 Matias Maccelli 50 7 26 33
Sean Couturier 49 11 21 32 Nick Schmaltz 47 14 17 31
Owen Tippett 49 18 13 31 Lawson Crouse 49 19 10 29
Cam Atkinson 52 13 15 28 Alex Kerfoot 50 7 22 29

Flyers Coyotes Players to Watch

Joel Farabee has just one assist since returning from the All-Star break, but has shown signs of continuing the production rate he was on before the break. He’s constantly looking to make plays and create opportunities. Farabee also scored a goal against Arizona on Dec. 7.

Clayton Keller has returned from the All-Star break and picked right back up where he left off. He scored a goal in Arizona’s first game after the break and added two assists against Nashville in the team’s last game.

Flyers Coyotes Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 28 saves on 29 shots in his last start against Winnipeg. He has won both of his starts since the All-Star break.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to start for Arizona. Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots he faced in the final 45:33 against Vegas on Thursday in relief. This would be his first start since Jan. 24, when he allowed six goals on 42 shots against Florida. Vejmelka is on a personal four-game losing streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Coyotes Lines

Coyotes Scratches: Travis Boyd (injury), Troy Stecher (injury), Josh Brown (healthy), Liam O’Brien (healthy), Michael Carcone (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tyson Foerster will be a game-time decision. He was injured blocking a shot in the final minutes of Saturday’s game and did not take part in the morning skate. If Foerster is able to play, Olle Lycksell could be added to the lineup. The Flyers could also possibly go back to the seven defensemen lineup if Egor Zamula returns.
  • Coyotes: Adam Ruzicka makes his Arizona debut. No other lineup changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.2% – 31st), Coyotes (22.9% – 11th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.0% – 2nd), Coyotes (78.5% – 21st)
  • Recent History vs. Coyotes
    • Dec. 7, 2023 – Flyers 4, Coyotes 1 (at ARI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Coyotes 
    • Sean Couturier: 19 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 P
    • Travis Konecny: 13 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 20 GP, 2 G, 10 A, 12 P
    • Cal Petersen: 7 GP, 4-2-0, 2.71 GAA, .907 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs four assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
