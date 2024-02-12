Flyers vs. Coyotes Preview: Searching for a Sweep

The Flyers continued their run of success out of the All-Star break on Saturday with quick responses to both goals by Seattle. After scoring the first goal of the game at 4:36 of the first period, the game as only tied for 65 seconds of the first period and 4:54 of the third period.
Saturday’s win made it three straight for the Flyers out of the break, and now can put the finishing touches on a homestand sweep on Monday night, when they take on the Arizona Coyotes. It will be the Flyers final home game for nearly two weeks with a lot of down time and the NHL Stadium Series on the horizon.
Meanwhile, Arizona has returned from the All-Star break with a pair of losses, including a losing a 4-2 lead in an overtime loss to Nashville on Saturday. That makes five straight losses for a team slipping in the standing.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee has just one assist since returning from the All-Star break, but has shown signs of continuing the production rate he was on before the break. He’s constantly looking to make plays and create opportunities. Farabee also scored a goal against Arizona on Dec. 7.
Clayton Keller has returned from the All-Star break and picked right back up where he left off. He scored a goal in Arizona’s first game after the break and added two assists against Nashville in the team’s last game.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 28 saves on 29 shots in his last start against Winnipeg. He has won both of his starts since the All-Star break.
Karel Vejmelka is expected to start for Arizona. Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots he faced in the final 45:33 against Vegas on Thursday in relief. This would be his first start since Jan. 24, when he allowed six goals on 42 shots against Florida. Vejmelka is on a personal four-game losing streak.
Flyers Scratches: Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Coyotes Scratches: Travis Boyd (injury), Troy Stecher (injury), Josh Brown (healthy), Liam O’Brien (healthy), Michael Carcone (healthy)