Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Twice in Win Over Coyotes

In Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Travis Konecny had four shots on goal and two shorthanded breakaways. He could have easily scored three goals. He settled for two assists, including one on Sean Couturier‘s game-winning goal in the Flyers‘ overtime win. On Thursday night in Arizona, Konecny got rewarded with the goals.
Konecny brought his season total to 14 with two more goals, as the Flyers finished off a 4-1 victory over the Coyotes.
As the teams settled in during the first half of the opening period, the Flyers used a quick release off a face-off to get the first goal of the game. At 10:11, Konecny fired a shot from the right circle that hit off the shoulder of Connor Ingram and bounced into the air and landed behind him, going into the net.
Just over three minutes later, as the Coyotes started to apply more pressure, the Flyers moved the other way on a rush and added to the lead. Cam Atkinson set up Joel Farabee for the tip-in to make it a 2-0 game at 13:18.
The Coyotes got a power play a couple minutes later. Right as the man-advantage came to an end, the Coyotes scored to cut the lead to one. Lawson Crouse was left alone in the slot and buried the quick feed from Mattias Maccelli to make it 2-1 with 2:28 remaining in the period.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-7 Flyers.
Early in the second, the Flyers were back on the penalty kill for the second time in the game. In their previous game, Konecny had multiple shorthanded breakaways and was unable to finish. When he got another one on this penalty kill, he didn’t miss. Konecny’s second goal of the game was also the Flyers’ seventh shorthanded goal of the season, making it 3-1 at 4:38.
The Flyers had to kill off another penalty before the period ended, as the Coyotes made a push late in the period. Carter Hart stood tall, stopping all seven shots in the period, including four in the final six minutes. Through two periods, shots were 16-14 Flyers.
Just 1:47 into the third period, the Flyers extended the lead to three. Cam York made a nice move along the boards, then made a toe-drag move at the left circle to open up a shooting lane before firing a shot that got through Ingram. It was York’s fourth goal of the season, making it a 4-1 game.
Hart did the rest, stopping all 12 shots for Arizona in the third period and finishing the game with 25 saves on 26 shots. Ingram made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss.
In addition to Konecny’s two-goal game, York had a goal and an assist. Nick Deslauriers also picked up an assist for his 100th career point.
The Flyers will get back on the ice on Saturday night to take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m.