Flyers Postgame Report: Laughton, Flyers Rally to Beat Coyotes for 4th Straight Win

When entering the third period with a lead, the Arizona Coyotes had a 15-1-2 record this season. That may have made the 3-2 deficit the Flyers faced seem greater than just one goal. But for a team that has continued to find ways to win, Monday night was just another chapter in the season-long book.
The Flyers scored three goals in the third period to down the Coyotes, 5-3, on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center, securing their fourth straight win and sweeping the three-game homestand.
At the start, the Flyers had good jump and generated a few chances. Momentum was slightly disrupted by two penalties in the first five minutes, but the Flyers successfully killed both penalties. After an unsuccessful power-play opportunity for the Flyers, their play got sloppy.
Finally, at 16:26, the Coyotes capitalized to open the scoring. Matt Dumba fired a shot from the point that beat Sam Ersson to make it 1-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-7.
The Flyers responded to start the second by taking the first seven shots of the period. They appeared to get the equalizer at the 2:16 mark of the period, but a goal by Travis Sanheim was disallowed for offside.
The seventh was on a penalty shot for Morgan Frost, who went in on goal slowly before snapping a shot past Karel Vejmelka for his ninth goal of the season.
The Coyotes took the lead again at 7:57. Mattias Maccelli was stopped at the side of the net, but stayed with the play and banked the rebound from behind the goal line and off of Ersson to make it 2-1 on his eighth of the season.
The Flyers tied the game less than two minutes later. Off the rush, Scott Laughton set up Travis Konecny for his 25th goal of the season to even things at two.
Again, the Coyotes grabbed the lead at 14:02. A defensive breakdown allowed Alex Kerfoot to move in alone on Ersson and make the move to score his eighth of the season.
Through two periods, shots were 21-17 Flyers.
After failing to convert of two early power plays in the period, the Flyers finally got the game tied at 6:12 of the third. Jamie Drysdale weaved through the offensive zone and put a shot off the skate of Dumba and in to even things at three with his third goal of the season.
Just over four minutes later, the Flyers got their first lead of the game. Laughton was able to put home a wraparound chance for his seventh goal of the season to make it 4-3 at 10:21.
The Flyers iced the game with an empty-net goal from Owen Tippett, his 19th of the season, to cap the scoring.
Ersson made 20 saves on 23 shots in the win. Vejmelka made 29 saves on 33 shots in the loss.
Konecny had a three-point night for the Flyers. Laughton had a goal and an assist. J.J. Moser had two assists for the Coyotes.
The Flyers head on the road for their next game, facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at 7 p.m.