Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Hall of Fame Day

Saturday’s game at Wells Fargo Center holds meaning for a variety of reasons. It is induction day for Mark Recchi, who will join the Flyers Hall of Fame prior to the game. But for the current group, it also marks the final game before the All-Star break.
It’s a break that can’t come soon enough for the Flyers. They followed up a five-game winning streak with a four-game losing streak, all in regulation. And their final opponent is no walk in the park. The Boston Bruins come in tied for the most points in the NHL with wins in six of their last seven games.
Game time is 12:30 p.m. The ceremony honored Recchi will begin at noon.
Joel Farabee had a seven-game points streak snapped on Thursday night in Detroit. Prior to that, Farabee had scored five goals and added five assists during the points streak.
David Pastrnak had a five-game points streak snapped against Carolina on Wednesday before scoring a goal and adding an assist on Thursday against Ottawa to pick right back up. Pastrnak has 24 goals in 28 career games against the Flyers.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson allowed three goals on 17 shots in a loss to Detroit on Thursday, his third straight. In four of his last six starts, Ersson has faced fewer than 20 shots.
Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Ullmark made 30 saves on 33 shots in a loss to Carolina on Wednesday, snapping a personal four-game winning streak. Ullmark has allowed three goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts.
Flyers Scratches: Owen Tippett (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Jakub Lauko (healthy), Kevin Shattenkirk (healthy)