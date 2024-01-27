Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Steamrolled by Pastrnak, Bruins for 5th Straight Loss

When the Flyers returned home from a three-game road sweep, they delivered their best performance of the season to extend their winning streak to five. That was just 10 days ago.

Since then, the Flyers have looked fatigued, and while they have been mostly competitive, the All-Star break couldn’t come soon enough. That was especially evident on Saturday, as the Flyers’ losing streak reached five games with a 6-2 drubbing to the Boston Bruins.

The Flyers got off to a strong start, carrying the play for most of the opening period. But the Bruins were able to strike first at 14:09 thanks to noted Flyer killer David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak released a shot from the top of the right circle for his 32nd goal of the season at 14:09. In the next 4:14, the Bruins would tally three more times to break the game open.

At 15:46, Charlie McAvoy scored his seventh goal of the season off the backdoor feed from Pavel Zacha. At 16:47, Danton Heinen deflected a Brandon Carlo shot to make it 3-0. At 18:23, Pastrnak added his second from the slot after a scramble near the crease.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-12 Boston. Cal Petersen replaced Sam Ersson to start the second period. Ersson finished with 10 saves on 14 shots.

Just 1:15 into the second, the Bruins added onto the lead again. James van Riemsdyk had an open net to score his eighth goal of the season after a near-miss for the hat trick by Pastrnak to make it 5-0.

With 4:37 remaining in the second period, Tyson Foerster snapped the shutout with his eighth goal of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 28-19 Flyers.

Foerster added another goal at 11:24 of the third period. Charlie Coyle capped the scoring for the Bruins with his 18th goal of the season at 14:45 of the third.

Linus Ullmark finished the afternoon with 35 saves on 37 shots in the win. Petersen made 12 saves on 14 shots in relief.

Pastrnak finished with three points. van Riemsdyk, Zacha, and McAvoy each had two points.

The Flyers now hit the All-Star break and will be off for the next week. They return to the ice on Tuesday, Feb. 6, against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Bruins 4 1 1 6
Flyers 0 1 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • BOS David Pastrnak (32) (Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy) 14:09
  • BOS McAvoy (7) (Zacha) 15:46
  • BOS Danton Heinen (9) (Brandon Carlo) 16:47
  • BOS Pastrnak (33) (Unassisted) 18:23

2nd Period

  • BOS James van Riemsdyk (8) (Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm) 1:15
  • PHI Tyson Foerster (8) (Travis Sanheim) 15:23

3rd Period

  • PHI Foerster (9) (Sean Couturier, Olle Lycksell) 11:24
  • BOS Charlie Coyle (18) (Trent Frederic, van Riemsdyk) 14:45

Game Statistics

Bruins Flyers
Shots 28 37
Power Play 0/3 0/3
Hits 15 17
Faceoff % 42% 58%
Giveaways 6 8
Takeaways 4 2
Blocked Shots 20 10
Penalty Minutes 6 6
