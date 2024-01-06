Flyers

Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Fire Extinguisher

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Fire Extinguisher

The unexpected ride through the first half of the NHL season for the Flyers has clearly hit more than a few bumps in the road. Losses in six of the last seven games have dropped the team from second in the Metropolitan Division to fifth, and have four teams in the Eastern Conference within two points of overtaking them.

To get back on track and put out the recent fire that has started, the Flyers will need to defeat a team that handed them one of those losses. The Calgary Flames head to Philadelphia with a three-game winning streak, started with their New Year’s Eve win over the Flyers.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Calgary Flames GP G A P
Travis Konecny 38 20 15 35 Blake Coleman 38 15 14 29
Joel Farabee 38 12 17 29 Nazem Kadri 38 11 16 27
Sean Couturier 36 9 17 27 Yegor Sharangovich 38 12 13 25
Travis Sanheim 37 4 21 25 Elias Lindholm 38 8 17 25
Owen Tippett 38 12 10 22 MacKenzie Weegar 38 8 14 22

Flyers Flames Players to Watch

Cam Atkinson comes back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the last game. While he does have two assists in the last five games, he is on a career-long 22-game goalless drought. After a reset, it will be worth watching the response to see if he can solve some of the offensive woes.

Blake Coleman is riding a hot streak entering the game. He has scored in three straight games, including an empty-net goal against the Flyers last Sunday, and has seven points in the last five games.

Flyers Flames Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Hart was on the hook for the loss in Edmonton on Tuesday, allowing five goals on 36 shots. Hart’s is looking for his first win since Dec. 9, when he stopped 36 of 38 shots against Colorado.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for Calgary. Markstrom made 28 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Minnesota. He also made 28 saves on 31 shots in a win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy)

Flames Lines

Flames Scratches: Jakob Pelletier (injury), Kevin Rooney (injury), Dennis Gilbert (injury), Yan Kuznetsov (healthy), Walker Duehr (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: After being healthy scratches in the previous game, both Cam Atkinson and Morgan Frost are back in the lineup. The rest of the lineup will depend on whether the Flyers continue to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen or go back to the traditional lineup. Rhett Gardner will likely come out, with the other subtraction likely being either Nick Deslauriers or Marc Staal.
  • Flames: No changes are expected, but Calgary did recall Yan Kuznetsov from the AHL on Friday. If he plays, it would be his NHL debut.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (9.8% – 32nd), Flames (12.4% – 30th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.0% – 2nd), Flames (84.7% – 5th)
  • Recent History vs. Flames
    • Dec. 31, 2023 – Flames 4, Flyers 3 (at CGY)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
    • Cam Atkinson: 19 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 18 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Sean Couturier: 17 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 1-2-2, 2.37 GAA, .923 SV%
    • Samuel Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 3.07 GAA, .910 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs three assists to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Shorthanded, Flyers Snap Streak

Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Shorthanded, Flyers Snap Streak

Author image Kevin Durso  •  39min
Flyers
Flyers: Snider Legacy Game Part of Restoring Culture
Flyers: Snider Legacy Game Part of Restoring Culture
Author image Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Columbus Rallies, Flyers Slide Continues
Flyers Postgame Report: Columbus Rallies, Flyers Slide Continues
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 4 2024
Flyers
Flyers Notes: Gauthier Sends US to Gold Medal Game, Konecny Named All-Star
Flyers Notes: Gauthier Sends US to Gold Medal Game, Konecny Named All-Star
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 4 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Return to Roots
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Return to Roots
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 4 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: McDavid Dominates, Flyers Fall to Oilers
Flyers Postgame Report: McDavid Dominates, Flyers Fall to Oilers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 2 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Ring in the New Year
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Ring in the New Year
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jan 2 2024
Go to top button