Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Fire Extinguisher

The unexpected ride through the first half of the NHL season for the Flyers has clearly hit more than a few bumps in the road. Losses in six of the last seven games have dropped the team from second in the Metropolitan Division to fifth, and have four teams in the Eastern Conference within two points of overtaking them.
To get back on track and put out the recent fire that has started, the Flyers will need to defeat a team that handed them one of those losses. The Calgary Flames head to Philadelphia with a three-game winning streak, started with their New Year’s Eve win over the Flyers.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Cam Atkinson comes back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the last game. While he does have two assists in the last five games, he is on a career-long 22-game goalless drought. After a reset, it will be worth watching the response to see if he can solve some of the offensive woes.
Blake Coleman is riding a hot streak entering the game. He has scored in three straight games, including an empty-net goal against the Flyers last Sunday, and has seven points in the last five games.
Carter Hart is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Hart was on the hook for the loss in Edmonton on Tuesday, allowing five goals on 36 shots. Hart’s is looking for his first win since Dec. 9, when he stopped 36 of 38 shots against Colorado.
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for Calgary. Markstrom made 28 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Minnesota. He also made 28 saves on 31 shots in a win over the Flyers on Sunday.
Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy)
Flames Scratches: Jakob Pelletier (injury), Kevin Rooney (injury), Dennis Gilbert (injury), Yan Kuznetsov (healthy), Walker Duehr (healthy)