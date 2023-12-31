Flyers

Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Turning the Page

As the final hours of 2023 hit, the Flyers will be spending that time playing one final game and the third of their four-game road trip. Following an overtime loss in Seattle on Friday, they will be looking to turn the page quickly before the calendar flips to 2024.

The Flyers will take on the Calgary Flames, who will be well-rested entering Sunday’s game having last played on Wednesday. They have lost two straight games since a three-game winning streak, but are just 4-5-2 in the month of December. Meanwhile, the Flyers bring a nine-game road points streak into Calgary, as well as an 8-1-3 record in December.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Calgary Flames GP G A P
Travis Konecny 35 17 12 29 Nazem Kadri 35 9 16 25
Travis Sanheim 34 4 21 25 Blake Coleman 35 12 12 24
Joel Farabee 35 12 12 24 Elias Lindholm 35 8 15 23
Sean Couturier 33 9 14 23 Yegor Sharangovich 35 11 11 22
Owen Tippett 35 12 10 22 MacKenzie Weegar 35 8 12 20

Flyers Flames Players to Watch

Joel Farabee was held off the scoresheet on Friday, but had four points over his previous two games, both multi-point showings. Farabee has four goals and nine points in his last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has been among the team leaders for Calgary all season. He’s been held without a point in two straight games after earning points in four of the previous five games, including a three-point game against Anaheim on Dec. 21.

Flyers Flames Goalie Matchup

The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so any official goalie announcement will come closer to game time. The expectation is that Carter Hart gets another start. He made 27 saves on 29 shots in Friday’s overtime loss after making eight saves in a relief appearance on Thursday.

Jacob Markstrom gets the start for the Flames. Markstrom made 19 saves on 21 shots in a loss to Seattle in his last start on Wednesday. Markstrom will make his fifth straight start since returning from injury on Dec. 18. He is 2-2-0 with seven goals allowed in the four games, including a 25-save shutout against Anaheim on Dec. 21.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Noah Cates (injury), Marc Staal (healthy), Rhett Gardner (healthy)

Flames Lines

Flames Scratches: Jakob Pelletier (injury), Kevin Rooney (injury), Walker Duehr (healthy), Nick DeSimone (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: With no morning skate for the Flyers, any changes to the lineup will be announced closer to game time. No changes are anticipated.
  • Flames: No changes are expected to the Flames lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (10.9% – 31st), Flames (12.3% – 29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.5% – 4th), Flames (83.6% – 7th)
  • Recent History vs. Flames
    • Feb. 20, 2023 – Flyers 4, Flames 3 (at CGY)
    • Nov. 21, 2022 – Flames 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
    • Cam Atkinson: 18 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Sean Couturier: 16 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 17 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 1-2-2, 2.37 GAA, .923 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .914 SV%

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
