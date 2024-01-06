Flyers Postgame Report: Konecny Strikes Shorthanded, Flyers Snap Streak

As Travis Konecny goes, so does the Flyers offense of late. Konecny had both Flyers goals in Thursday’s shootout loss to Columbus.
Konecny had been held off the scoresheet entering the third period of Saturday’s game between the Flyers and Calgary Flames, deadlocked at two. Leave it to the All-Star to be the catalyst to snapping a four-game losing streak.
Konecny’s shorthanded goal at 2:27 of the third period proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.
The Flames applied pressure early, and the Flyers managed to weather the storm thanks to Carter Hart. Both teams had two power-play chances in the last half of the period, but could not score, ended the opening period without any scoring.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Flyers.
The second period was the opposite, as the Flyers out-shot the Flames, 24-10. It was the Flames that opened the scoring, though, at 1:55.
Jonathan Huberdeau emerged with a breakaway and beat Hart high for his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-0.
The Flyers answered back at 4:15. Sean Walker got a second chance to put a shot on goal and did, leaving a rebound for Morgan Frost to bury for his sixth goal of the season.
The Flames regained the lead at 9:13. As the Flames crashed the net, a rebound came out to MacKenzie Weegar, who scored his ninth goal of the season on a backhand.
Late in the period, which featured plenty of physicality, the Flyers got another power play. Finally, they took advantage, as Sean Couturier scored from the side of the net for his 10th goal of the season.
Through two periods, shots were 33-18 Flyers.
Early in the third, the Flyers second-ranked penalty kill had to go to work and their top penalty-kill specialist delivered again. Konecny caught up to a loose puck for a breakaway and scored his 21st goal of the season and fifth shorthanded to make it 3-2 at 2:27.
The Flyers continued to keep pressure on during the third period, out-shooting Calgary, 9-6, in the final 20 minutes.
Hart finished with 22 saves on 24 shots in the win. Jacob Markstrom made 39 saves on 42 shots in the loss.
Frost had a goal and an assist for the Flyers in his return to the lineup.
The Flyers continue the four-game homestand on Monday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.